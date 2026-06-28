DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Fresh earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Venezuela

Fresh earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Venezuela

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:52 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Caracas [Venezuela], June 28 (ANI): The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) detected an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 off the coast of Venezuela.

Advertisement

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake impacted the waters off the coast of Aragua with the seismic event occurring days after the region experienced twin earthquakes that reportedly resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,500 individuals.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30km

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US Department of State's Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "By bringing international disaster response programs under the State Department, the U.S. government is able to respond more rapidly and more effectively to disasters. After the earthquakes in Venezuela, the U.S. immediately mobilized, activating urban search and rescue teams and the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies."

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez thanked United Arab Emirates President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his condolences to the affected families.

Advertisement

Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva expressed solidarity to Rodriguez on the face of the tragedy.

Residents, meanwhile, have complained of a lack of organisation in the government's recovery efforts, with the situation made worse by mobile and internet outages in some areas.

Several aftershocks and smaller quakes have been reported after Venezuela was hit by two major earthquakes on Wednesday, one with a magnitude of 7.2 and the other 7.5.

Rescuers are still on their toes to rescue possible survivors of those earthquakes. At least 1,430 people have been confirmed dead so far after Wednesday's quakes. Another 51,000 have been reported missing, as per Al Jazeera.

Authorities have said that recovering survivors will become increasingly unlikely if they are not found within the first 72 hours after an earthquake strikes. Many people are believed to be buried under the rubble from collapsed buildings, and the death toll is expected to climb.

As per UNDP, the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 caused significant human suffering and loss of life, while also severely affecting livelihoods, infrastructure, and essential services. This includes a preliminary estimate of USD 6.7 billion in direct physical damage, equivalent to around 6% of GDP, according to a satellite-based Rapid Digital Assessment (RAPIDA) by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). While the economic impact is substantial, the greatest loss is borne by the people and communities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts