From counter-terrorism to climate finance, MEA Secy Dalela highlights India’s priorities at UN meetings

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): India's priorities on counter-terrorism, climate adaptation and climate finance featured prominently in a series of meetings at the United Nations, with Secretary (Economic Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sudhakar Dalela underlining India's position on terrorism and calling for greater and more predictable financial and technological support for developing countries.

The MEA, in a series of posts on X, said Dalela participated in the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, where he reiterated India's position of zero tolerance towards terrorism and stressed the need to keep victims at the centre of global counter-terrorism efforts.

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"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela participated at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism. Given the devastating consequences of cross-border terrorism that India has faced, Secretary (Economic Relations) reiterated India’s zero tolerance approach to terrorism, and emphasised that victims of terrorism must remain at the centre of the global counter-terrorism agenda," the MEA post read.

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Dalela also participated in discussions on climate adaptation and climate finance at the UN's High Level Meeting on Climate Action and Just Transition.

At the Solutions Dialogue on Financing Adaptation, Dalela highlighted India's early warning systems and efforts to integrate adaptation measures into national and state-level planning.

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The MEA said he called for predictable financing for country-led adaptation and stressed that financial support for adaptation should safeguard vulnerable countries and communities without increasing their debt burdens.

"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela participated in the Solutions Dialogue on Financing Adaptation at the High Level Meeting on Climate Action and Just Transition at the United Nations. He highlighted India’s life-saving early warning systems and the efforts to mainstream adaptation through national and state-level planning. He called for predictable finance for country-led adaptation and stressed that adaptation finance must protect vulnerable countries and communities without adding to their debt burdens," the ministry said.

In a separate Solutions Dialogue on Climate Finance, Dalela highlighted India's progress in meeting its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets, with non-fossil sources accounting for more than 54 per cent of installed electricity capacity.

He also emphasised the need for affordable climate finance and access to technology for developing countries, while calling for climate finance commitments to be new and additional rather than replacing development finance.

"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela participated in the Solutions Dialogue on Climate Finance at the High Level Meeting on Climate Action and Just Transition. He highlighted India’s achievements in meeting NDC targets, with non-fossil sources exceeding 54% of installed electricity capacity. He underscored the need for affordable finance and access to technology for developing countries and stressed that climate finance commitments must be new and additional, and not displace development finance," the MEA said in another post.

The three engagements brought together India's positions on counter-terrorism and climate-related challenges, with Dalela stressing the protection of victims of terrorism as well as the need for accessible, predictable and sustainable financing for countries dealing with climate risks.

The MEA highlighted India's focus on early warning systems and climate adaptation planning alongside its call for stronger international efforts to address the needs of victims of terrorism and strengthen the global counter-terrorism agenda. (ANI)

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