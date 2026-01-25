DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / From quiet to outraged sorrow, Minneapolis street swells with emotions where agents killed man

From quiet to outraged sorrow, Minneapolis street swells with emotions where agents killed man

The crowd, rapidly swelling into the hundreds, screamed insults and obscenities at the agents, some of whom shouted back mockingly. Then for several hours, the two groups clashed as tear gas billowed in the subzero air

article_Author
AP
Minneapolis, Updated At : 11:29 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A woman reacts next to a makeshift memorial at the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, January 24. REUTERS
Advertisement

Saturday morning started frigid and quiet on Minneapolis' "Eat Street," a stretch of road south of downtown famous for its small coffee shops and restaurants ranging from New American to Vietnamese.

Advertisement

Within five hours, seemingly everything had changed. A protester was dead. Videos were circulating showing multiple federal agents on top of the man and gunshots being fired. Federal and local officials again were angrily divided over who was to blame. And Eat Street was the scene of a series of clashes, federal officers and local and state police pulled back and protesters took over the area.

Advertisement

It all started around 9 am when a federal immigration officer shot and killed a man there, about 1.5 mile (2.4 kilometres) from the scene of a January 7 fatal shooting of a local woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer that sparked outrage and daily protests.

Advertisement

And in just over an hour, anger exploded again in the city already on edge. Even before the current immigration enforcement surge, networks of thousands of residents had organised to monitor and denounce it while national, state, and local leaders traded blame over the rising tensions.

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier in the day on Saturday, in Los Angeles. AP/PTI
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier in the day on Saturday, in Los Angeles. AP/PTI
Demonstrators hold signs during the protest. AP/PTI
Demonstrators gather at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and W 26th Street near the site where Alex Pretti was fatally shot, in Minneapolis. REUTERS

Two Associated Press journalists reached the scene minutes after Saturday's shooting. They saw dozens of protesters quickly converging and confronting the federal agents, many blowing the whistles activists use to alert to the presence of federal officers.

Advertisement

They had been covering protests for days, including a massive one Friday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, but the anger and sorrow among Saturday's crowd felt more urgent and intense.

The crowd, rapidly swelling into the hundreds, screamed insults and obscenities at the agents, some of whom shouted back mockingly. Then for several hours, the two groups clashed as tear gas billowed in the subzero air.

Federal agents walk through a cloud of tear gas after deploying crowd control munitions against a protesting crowd in Minneapolis. AP/PTI

Over and over, officers pushed back the protesters from improvised barricades with the aid of flash bang grenades and pepper balls, only for the protesters to regroup and regain their ground. Some five hours after the shooting, after one more big push down the street, enforcement officers left in a convoy.

By mid-afternoon, protesters had taken over the intersection next to the shooting scene and cordoned it off with discarded yellow tape from the police. Some stood on large metal dumpsters that blocked all traffic, banging on them, while others gave speeches at the impromptu and growing memorial for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, the man killed Saturday morning.

People brought tree branches in a circle to cordon off the area while others put flowers and candles at the memorial by a snow bank.

Many carried handwritten signs demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement leave Minnesota immediately, using the expletives against ICE that have been plastered all over the Twin Cities for more than weeks.

The mood in the crowd was widespread anger and sadness - recalling the same outpour of wrath that shook the city for weeks after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, although without the widespread rioting that had occurred then.

Law enforcement was not visibly present in the blocks immediately around the shooting scene, although multiple agencies had mobilised and the National Guard announced it would also help provide security there.

Demonstrators set up a makeshift barricade along Nicollet Avenue near the site. REUTERS/Tim Evans
People gather around a makeshift memorial at the site. REUTERS
A woman reacts next to the makeshift memorial. REUTERS
People gather around  themakeshift memorial. REUTERS

At an afternoon news conference Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara said his officers as well as members of the Minnesota National Guard in yellow safety traffic vests were working to keep the area around the shooting safe and avoid traffic interfering with "lawful, peaceful demonstrations." No traffic except for residents was allowed in a 6-by-7 block area around the scene.

Stores, sports and cultural institutions shuttered Saturday afternoon citing safety. Some stayed open to give a break to the protesters from the dangerous cold, providing water, coffee, snacks and hand warmer packets.

After evening fell, a sombre, sorrowful crowd in the hundreds kept a vigil by the memorial.

"It feels like every day something crazier happens," said Caleb Spike. "What comes next? I don't know what the solution is."

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts