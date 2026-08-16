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Home / United States / From Times Square to Seattle: Indian-American community marks 80th Independence Day with historic milestones across US

From Times Square to Seattle: Indian-American community marks 80th Independence Day with historic milestones across US

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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New York [US], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Tricolour resonated across iconic landmarks on both coasts of the United States as the Indian-American diaspora and friends of India gathered to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervor.

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In the heart of New York, Times Square transformed into a sea of saffron, white, and green. Consul General of India in New York, Ambassador Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, hoisted the National Flag at a grand event organised by the Federation of Indian Associations.

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The flagship gathering brought together members of the vibrant Indian-American community and US dignitaries in a spirited display of pride, unity, and shared values. High-energy cultural performances showcased India's rich heritage, reflecting both the deep-rooted cultural pride of the diaspora and the enduring strength of the India-US strategic partnership.

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"The heart of New York, Times Square, witnessed the Tricolour as Consul General @binaysrikant76 hoisted the National Flag at an event organized by FIA @FIANYNJCTNE to mark India's 80th Independence Day. The celebration brought together members of the Indian-American community and friends of India in a spirited display of pride and unity. Cultural performances showcased India's rich heritage and reflected the enduring strength of the India-US partnership," the Consulate General of India in New York wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan also led the official commemorations by unfurling the National Flag at the Consulate General of India (@IndiainNewYork). The ceremony was attended by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, prominent members of the Indian-American community, and friends of India, setting a deeply patriotic tone for the day's events.

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Notably, history was made as the Indian-American community achieved a Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number," commemorating both "India@80" and "America@250". Organized by the Consulate General of India in partnership with FIA and supported by global technology company Zoho, the record-breaking feat brought together key leaders.

"Hon'ble Lt. Governor of New Jersey Dr. Dale G. Caldwell @DaleCaldwell, U.S. Congresswoman Analilia Mejia @Analilia_Meji, Consul General @binaysrikant76, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai and other elected leaders and members of the community joined the celebration of India-U.S. friendship. Special thanks to Mr. Ankur Vaidya @ankurbvaidya, Chairman, FIA, and Mr. Sreekanth Akkapalli, President, FIA, for leading this remarkable community effort, and to Zoho for its support in making this Guinness World Record achievement possible," the Consulate General wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Seattle witnessed landmark celebrations with a gathering that featured an extraordinary delegation of guests, including cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, Washington State Senator Tina Orwall, Redmond Mayor Angela Birney, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, T-Mobile President & CEO Srini Gopalan, Veeam Software CEO Anand Eswaran, spiritual thinker CB Satpathy, and Parmarth Niketan Ashram Head Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle stated in a post on X that the program featured a soul-stirring live rendition of Vande Mataram by Grammy Award-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan alongside his students, followed by traditional Assam Bihu dance and patriotic musical showcases. On the sidelines, attendees explored curated cultural exhibits highlighting Madhubani art, Warli paintings, and visual displays of "Incredible India."

Additionally, the Indian Tricolour was also unfurled atop the iconic Federal Reserve Building in downtown Seattle. Organised in coordination with the Indian Consulate in Seattle, the flag-hoisting ceremony featured participation from local civic leaders, traditional performances, and a strong turnout from the Pacific Northwest diaspora.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Seattle wrote, "Tiranga soaring over downtown Seattle! Jai Hind!"

From the historic crossroads of Times Square to the skyline of Seattle, the celebrations underscored the rising global influence of India and the steadfast bond shared between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

The celebrations come as India marks 79 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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