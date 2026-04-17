"Fully open": Trump confirms Iran restores Hormuz access during Lebanon ceasefire

Washington, DC [US], April 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has welcomed the declaration from Tehran regarding the restoration of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The reaction follows an earlier announcement on Friday by Iran's foreign minister, who stated that the Islamic Republic is now permitting the secure transit of vessels. This move was made contingent on maritime operators maintaining coordination with Iranian authorities, following the successful implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

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Celebrating the development, the US President took to social media to highlight the reopening of the strategic waterway. In an all-caps post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."

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This confirmation from Washington aligns with Tehran's official stance that the Strait of Hormuz will remain "completely open" for the duration of the current cessation of hostilities.

In a statement shared on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi linked maritime access directly to the ongoing truce, writing, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire."

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Despite this opening, Araghchi clarified that certain maritime restrictions remain in place, noting that vessels are required to sail "on the coordinated route as already announced" by Iranian authorities.

These maritime developments follow the US President's earlier announcement on Thursday regarding a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Highlighting the diplomatic momentum, Trump indicated that efforts are underway to organise a historic, first-ever meeting between the leadership of both nations.

The cessation of hostilities is considered a central component of broader American initiatives to secure an agreement to end the conflict with Iran. Tehran had reportedly maintained that a Lebanese truce was a prerequisite for any such deal.

According to the US leader, the arrangement to pause combat followed "excellent" telephonic discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST," Trump stated.

He further mentioned expectations for both Netanyahu and Aoun to convene at the White House "over the next four or five days" to build upon the temporary truce. (ANI)

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