"Game over for America": Elon Musk warns of "end of democracy" if Democrats sweep US Mid-Terms

Washington DC [US], October 30 (ANI): Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has raised concerns over a possible Democratic sweep of the US House of Representatives, Senate and presidency in the 2028 elections, claiming that such an outcome could lead to major political and institutional changes in the country.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), Musk outlined his concerns over what he said Democrats could do if they secure control of all three institutions in 2028.

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He said, "It would be game over for America."

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It would be game over for America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

"My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate; Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority; Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority," Musk said.

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: 1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. 2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

He further claimed that these measures would fundamentally alter the country's political system.

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"This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word," he said.

Calling for Republican support in the upcoming elections, Musk said that preventing such an outcome would require Republicans to secure 51 seats in the Senate in 2029.

"All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one," he added.

His remarks come as the billionaire and SpaceX CEO emerged as the largest individual political donor in the United States’ history, spending more than USD 442 million on Republican campaigns and political groups ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

The latest campaign finance filings show that Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, contributed an additional USD 76.8 million to his America PAC over the past month, taking his total spending on the upcoming elections beyond USD 442 million, The Hill reported.

America PAC, which Musk established during the 2024 election cycle, received the latest funds over approximately a week in October. The additional contribution came on top of the USD 366 million he had already spent supporting Republican candidates and affiliated political groups.

Meanwhile, on October 27, US President Donald Trump said he would respect the results of the upcoming midterm elections if the polls are conducted honestly, while warning that he could exercise his veto power if necessary.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We'll figure a way. I have a strong veto. I hope that won't be the case, but if it is, that's happened before… I will — if they're honest elections.”

According to a CBS News poll published on October 25, Democrats are projected to win 229 seats in the US House of Representatives as persistent concerns over inflation and the economy shape voter preferences ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, although many Americans remain unconvinced that either party has a clear plan to improve their financial situation.

According to CBS News, its House model estimate puts Democrats on course for a majority, with the potential outcome extending into the 230s. Republicans, however, retain a narrow path to holding the majority. The Democratic lead has remained steady in recent weeks but has not expanded, with the report noting that there is no growing electoral wave at present.

According to The Washington Post, Musk has directed much of his political spending towards helping Republicans retain control of Congress.

A significant portion of his recent contributions has focused on the closely contested Texas Senate race, where Republican candidate and state Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing Democratic challenger James Talarico.

According to campaign finance filings cited by CBS News, Musk donated USD 158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the principal super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates, through two contributions in September. The group subsequently transferred corresponding amounts to a Texas-based political action committee supporting Paxton.

Musk contributed USD 75 million on September 9 and another USD 83 million approximately two weeks later. The donations accounted for more than half of the Senate Leadership Fund's total receipts during the third quarter, CBS News reported.

Musk also donated USD 10 million to the pro-Paxton Lone Star Liberty PAC through his trust. In addition, he contributed USD 20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a major super PAC supporting House Republicans, USD 10 million to the Republican Governors Association and USD 2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

His America PAC has also supported Republican candidates in competitive congressional races.

The latest spending marked a significant return to large-scale political contributions by Musk, who spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars supporting US President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle.

The renewed financial backing comes after concerns among Republicans that Musk might reduce his political involvement following his public feud with Trump last year.

Meanwhile, the November 3 midterm elections are shaping up as a crucial contest for control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome will have significant implications for Trump's legislative agenda and the balance of political power in Washington.

The political contest comes amid broader challenges for the administration, including economic concerns and declining approval ratings. The Wall Street Journal reported in September that Trump's approval rating had fallen to 37 per cent in its polling, a low for a president heading into midterm elections in the publication's polling history dating back to 1990. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)