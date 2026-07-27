Genevieve becomes Category 5 hurricane but not expected to make landfall

Genevieve became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, forecasters said. It is expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

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Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 260 kph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

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Genevieve's centre was located about 855 kilometres southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed northwest at 20 kph.

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No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane centre said that swells from the storm — likely causing "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" — were affecting parts of Mexico's southwestern coast and the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was expected to begin weakening from Tuesday.

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Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said Fausto was expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days but warned that it could still generate significant surf for parts of Hawaii.

Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 130 kph. It was located about 1,080 kilometres east of Hilo and was moving west-northwest at 22 kph.