German FM Johann Wadephul and US State Secy Marco Rubio discuss Iran MoU, maritime security

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday discussed the MoU between Iran and the US with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, emphasising the need to secure safe and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on X, the German Foriegn Office formally welcomed the recent agreement between the United States and Iran to halt mutual attacks and resume negotiations, describing it as an "important step" that provides a vital window for diplomacy.

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"The agreement between the United States and Iran to halt mutual attacks and continue negotiations is an important step. It creates an opportunity for diplomacy in what remains a highly fragile situation," the post read.

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Among various subjects of discussion, the duo underscored the need for maritime security, highlighting that any final framework must also conclusively address Iran's nuclear program so that it "must never again pose a threat."

"The priority now is to reach a sustainable solution that ensures safe and free passage through the #StraitOfHormuz and, in particular, addresses Iran's nuclear programme, which must never again pose a threat," it stated.

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https://x.com/GermanyDiplo/status/2071829135958102440

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reflected on the talks and affirmed that the two leaders expressed shared resolve to ensure that Iran can never "obtain or develop" a nuclear weapon.

He stated that the duo also discussed the need for NATO burden-shifting and the conflict resolution between Russia and Ukraine.

"Met with German Foreign Minister @AussenMinDE today to discuss the situation in the Middle East and reiterated our shared commitment to ensuring Iran never obtains or develops a nuclear weapon. We also reaffirmed the need for NATO burden shifting and a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," he wrote.

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/2071672980523090266

Meanwhile, Iran has explicitly denied reports of any upcoming bilateral talks with the United States and affirmed that no negotiations are scheduled between the two nations at any level in the coming days, adding that an Iranian delegation will visit Doha to follow up on the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to Tasnim news agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that Tehran is strictly prioritising the technical implementation of the existing MoU rather than initiating new political dialogue.

As part of this operational focus, Baghaei announced that an expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will be dispatched to Doha, Qatar, this week, according to the agency. (ANI)

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