"Giant of the US Senate": Trump honors late Senator Lindsey Graham at National Catheral funeral service

Washington, DC [US], July 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) memorialised the late Senator Lindsey Graham as "a giant of the United States Senate" and a "true American Original", reflecting on his life and legacy in a deeply personal eulogy at the National Cathedral.

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Addressing the gathering during the late South Carollina Republican funeral, Trump remembered Graham as an irreplaceable legislative titan who died at the absolute peak of his game.

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Trump reflected on a statesman whom he said gave America "the full measure of his good and mighty heart--until that heart itself just gave out."

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"Today, we gather in the deepest gratitude and profoundest sorrow to honor a beloved friend, a devoted brother, a respected statesman, a giant of the United States Senate, and a true American Original who left us much too soon--and that can only be the one and only Lindsey Graham," Trump declared

Tracing Graham's journey from a small-town upbringing working behind his parents' pool hall to becoming a dominant force in global politics, Trump highlighted the grit and charisma that defined his career.

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"He went out at the peak of his career and the top of his game--as a legend that every one of us was blessed to know, and a friend that none of us will ever forget," Trump stated.

Recalling Graham's legislative milestones, from storming Washington in the 1994 Republican Revolution to securing historic military funding, border security investments, and major tax cuts, Trump emphasised his unmatched legislative reach. He also pointed to Graham's fiery defence of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as "perhaps his finest hour."

Trump underscored the staggering scale of Graham's legislative footprint, asserting that "for more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it, nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it, and no bill became law in the most exceptional Republic in human history without Lindsey Graham having a say in it."

President Trump further said that he believed Graham would be "beaming with pride" that his sister, Darline Graham, had taken his place in the Senate.

Extending his tribute, Trump noted that Graham died doing the work he loved and offered a final, poignant farewell to his close ally, saying, "He was a force of nature--and I will miss him greatly."

The funeral service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 12 following a sudden medical crisis at the age of 71, is being held at Washington's National Cathedral. (ANI)

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