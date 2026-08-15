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Home / United States / "Glad to have helped": Trump says US missionary released after nine months' captivity in Niger

"Glad to have helped": Trump says US missionary released after nine months' captivity in Niger

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that Kevin Rideout, a Christian missionary who was allegedly kidnapped by terrorists in West Africa, was released and taken back into United States custody.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Rideout as a "wonderful Christian Missionary" and said the United States looks forward to welcoming him home.

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Trump noted that the region has witnessed several "deadly attacks" against Christians in the past year.

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"I am proud to announce that Kevin Rideout, a wonderful Christian Missionary, is back in United States Custody. Kevin was kidnapped by Jihadi terrorists in West Africa -- The epicenter of Islamist terrorism, where there have been more deadly attacks in the past year than anywhere else on Earth. Kevin, the United States of America looks forward to welcoming you HOME. Glad to have helped!" said Trump.

Rideout was released to US officials and is in FBI custody, where a US official said he is "doing very well". His missionary organisation, SIM International, also confirmed his release on Friday, CNN reported.

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"We are grateful to confirm that our good friend and brother in Christ, Kevin Rideout, has been released after over nine months in captivity," SIM International Director Phil Bauman told CNN in a statement.

"Kevin is in good health in the care of US officials," the statement said, adding that Rideout will soon be reunited with his family.

Rideout was kidnapped from outside his home in Niger's capital, Niamey, on October 21, 2025, according to SIM, a Charlotte-based Christian missionary organisation that operates in more than 70 countries.

The day after his kidnapping, the US Embassy in Niger warned of a "heightened concern about the threat of kidnapping" and increased security requirements for Embassy personnel, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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