Global communist propaganda network fueling France riots, footprints traced to India as well: Report

Washington DC [US], October 19 (ANI): A Fox News Digital investigation published on October 9 has identified 50 organisations associated with France's student protest movement and its wider network of supporters, alleging that communist, socialist and far-left groups are using demonstrations over school conditions to advance broader political and ideological agendas.

According to Fox News Digital, only 15 of the 50 organisations identified in its analysis are student or youth groups, while the remaining 35 include labour unions, communist and socialist organisations, political parties, civil-rights groups and other advocacy organisations.

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The report said the network extends beyond France to countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil and India, with organisations mobilising supporters, calling strikes and amplifying the demonstrations through international media outlets.

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The report stated that the mobilisation, initially centred on education-related grievances, had attracted groups pursuing broader political objectives concerning capitalism, austerity, policing, military spending and Israel.

The report pointed to Indian Alliance Paris, a France-based organisation of students, researchers and professionals, which allegedly promoted the French demonstrations on social media and drew parallels with student protests in India.

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Indian Alliance Paris posted a message on X expressing support for young protesters in both countries, saying, "to Gen Z: In France. In India. Bravo for today," Fox News Digital reported.

The group's X account also has several posts that relate to protests in India.

On October 6, the group posted a clip of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being detained saying, "The leader of opposition in the Parliament is being arrested in New Delhi. Shame Govt of India. Shame Delhi police."

While on October 7 the Alliance posted a news clip claiming, "Police preventing Muslim voters from voting,Mass arrests of Opposition workers and leaders. We are still supposed to call this democracy?"

The FoX News report also identified BreakThrough News, a New York-based media outlet, as one of the platforms allegedly amplifying the demonstrations internationally. It said the outlet described the protests as a "historic strike against austerity" and circulated footage of confrontations between students and police.

The Fox News report findings also found echo in US Vice President JD Vance's remarks who blamed liberalism disguised as diversity for the student-led protests in France.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country" Vance said.

Meanwhile, as protests continue across France, President Emmanuel Macron said that "nothing justifies" violence during an address to the nation on Sunday. According to France 24, the remarks came after demonstrations over the rising cost of living and poor school conditions. Police arrested more than 2,300 people over the weekend after violent groups clashed with officers and looted shops.

Violent confrontations broke out between security forces and demonstrators in the capital and various regions across the country on Saturday, coinciding with nationwide marches opposing escalating inflation. Demonstrators ignited fires at multiple sites, while thieves broke into dozens of commercial outlets.

The civil disturbance followed weeks of student-led rallies. Tens of thousands of citizens marched through the eastern and northern sectors of Paris during a prominent demonstration on Saturday, chanting slogans such as "Everyone hates the police" and "Macron, resign." (ANI)

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