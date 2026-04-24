Global Science Innovation Forum wraps THRIVE-2026 at Stanford Faculty Club, advancing ethical AI, civilizational resilience

California [US], April 24 (ANI): The Global Science Innovation Forum (GSIF) announced the successful conclusion of THRIVE 2026, its inaugural invitation-only summit held April 16-17.

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According to a press release, the conference at Stanford University's Faculty Club was preceded by an opening dinner reception at the Computer History Museum, which convened Nobel laureates, global policymakers, visionary technologists, and ethicists to advance dialogue at the intersection of cutting-edge science and technology, according to a release.

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The conference focused on three core pillars: artificial intelligence, sustainability, and health. The opening dinner at the Computer History Museum featured a fireside chat with Ram Shriram and Vinod Khosla, setting the tone for high-level discussions. The April 16 dinner also included an intimate engagement with Consuls General representing over 20 countries, who shared global perspectives on technology policy and governance.

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The main conference on April 17 hosted over 20 high-impact roundtables spanning AI and technology, health, sustainability, and civilizational leadership. These sessions produced concrete, actionable outcomes, including the Human Agency Standard, Trustworthy AI Audit Model, Edge AI Deployment Framework, Human-AI Work Design Model, and policy blueprints for ethical governance, all aimed at ensuring that technology serves humanity, promotes equity, and supports long-term civilizational flourishing.

The participants and speakers prof Steven Chu, Nobel Laureate in Physics and former US Secretary of Energy, HR McMaster, former US National Security Advisor, Ram Shriram, American Businessman, Founding Board Member of Google, USA, Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), India. Prof Dame Juliet Gerrard, Former Chief Scientific Advisor to PM of New Zealand and Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and a pioneering technology investor, the release noted.

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Speaking on the panel, Dattatreya Hosabale delivered a powerful call for ethical integration of technology and tradition. "Science, Knowledge Systems and Civilizational Leadership," he stated.

"Scientific advancement must be evaluated not just through economic outcomes but through a broader lens of economy, ecology and ethics... If traditional knowledge is not properly understood, all those scientific inquiries of the past will be concluded as only superstitions," he added.

Ram Shriram, during his fireside chat, spoke about the future of education with AI. "Knowledge is going to be free and democratised and widely available; some of it happened with the internet, but with AI now, it will happen at a greater pace, and it's adaptive learning customised to each user," he said.

Prof Steven Chu, reflecting on the summit's fusion of science and policy, noted, "Technology revolution: AI is going to replace many, many jobs; how do you marry replacing jobs with a declining population? This transition is a huge challenge."

Vinod Khosla, in his fireside conversation opening the proceedings, explored the intersection between AI, Health and Sustainability, observed, "My general view is we should strive for the cheapest technology to also be the most sustainable, and that's achievable if we put our mind to it."

Juliet Gerrard, New Zealand Chief Science Advisor, remarked during the health panel, "You could take the politics out of long-term wellness and health by having bipartisan non-political bodies across the world to have decision-making authority."

Prof Anurag Mairal, the Chair of the Conference, in his opening remarks, highlighted that GSIF was a forum focused on enabling global collaboration among scientists, engineers, and innovators to address the biggest problems our world faces, anchor the solutions in the cultural and civilizational context of the local communities, and ensure that everyone benefits from the solutions, according to a release.

He recognised the willingness of the top global minds from every continent to participate in the conference and to contribute to charting a new path for solving our collective challenges.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response from the scientific and technology innovation community that participated in the conference, GSIF organising committee co-chair Dr Yashodhan Agalgaonkar stated, "THRIVE 2026 was conceived as a global convening of scientists, technologists, and policymakers to advance international cooperation in technology and promote the harmonisation of policy frameworks. The 20+ white papers coming out of the conference are evidence of that cooperation."

The summit was supported by a number of organisations, including the Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Forum USA (GIST Forum USA), a premier non-profit platform that unites Indian-origin scientists, technologists, innovators, and thought leaders worldwide to advance ethical science, technology, and innovation for global challenges while bridging modern progress with civilizational wisdom.

"We are proud to be a sponsor of the conference. It was truly remarkable and brought together a synthesis of ancient wisdom and modern science to address emerging challenges for humanity," said Dr Yelloji Rao Mirajkar, International Coordinator, GIST USA.

"The Global Science Innovation Forum - THRIVE 2026 brought together global leaders in technology and policy to address critical governance challenges across AI, health, and sustainability. As a sponsor, Palo Alto Networks is proud to contribute to advancing important conversations on the societal values shaping technology policy," said Kelly Waldher, Chief Marketing Officer of Palo Alto Networks, which cosponsored the event. Other academic, industry, and not-for-profit organisations supported the event, as per the release.

The summit has already sparked follow-on working groups to advance the roundtable outputs. Full summaries, deliverables, and recordings are being prepared for release to participants and strategic partners. (ANI)

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