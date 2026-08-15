New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India marks its 80th Independence Anniversary, Indian embassies, high commissions, and international partner nations across the globe have rolled out vibrant celebrations, cultural showcases, and high-profile diplomatic gestures.

Advertisement

From flag-hoisting ceremonies in East Asia to landmark illuminations in South America, missions worldwide have united in commemorating the historic milestone.

Advertisement

The Indian consulates across the United States reported wide-ranging recognition from American governors and state leaders.

Advertisement

The Embassy of India in the US extended greetings on the occasion and framed the celebration at a national level.

"Today, we celebrate 80 years of India's journey--a tribute to our democratic values, diverse heritage, and the global spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' We join the Indian diaspora across the United States in marking this historic day with pride and joy. #IndependenceDay2026 #IndiaAt80," the Embassy wrote on X.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York expressed gratitude to Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont for designating India's 80th Independence Day as "India Day."

"Sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Governor of Connecticut, Mr. Ned Lamont @GovNedLamont, for officially designating August 15, 2026, as 'India Day' on the occasion of India's Independence Day and for recognizing the contributions of the vibrant Indian-American community to Connecticut. We are also grateful for his leadership in establishing the Connecticut India Trade Commission and for recognizing the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal as an important initiative to further strengthen trade, investment and economic ties between India and the United States," the post read.

The consulate also acknowledged Pennsylvania leadership.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Governor Josh Shapiro @GovernorShapiro for his warm greetings on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. The message warmly recognizes the significant contributions of the Indian-American community to Pennsylvania's diversity, culture and prosperity, and its enduring role in the progress and success of the State," the Consulate wrote.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Seattle also thanked the Governor of Washington State, Bob Ferguson, for wishing India its Independence Day and reaffirming the bilateral ties with Washington.

"Thank Hon'ble Bob Ferguson @GovBobFerguson, Governor of Washington State, for his warm greetings on India's 80th Independence Day: reaffirming Washington State's deep ties with India, and acknowledging the Indian American community's contributions to the state's culture and economy, and their commitment to innovation and learning," the post read.

Emphasising grassroots participation across Central America, the Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica wrote on X, "Colleagues from the Embassy enthusiastically joined the #HarGharTiranga campaign, running till 17 August. Let's hoist the Tricolour at home and pay tribute to the spirit of Vande Mataram."

At the Embassy of India in Japan, Ambassador Nagma Mallick hoisted the national flag and read out the President's address to the nation. The ceremony featured special recognitions for winners of the "Bharat Ko Jaaniye" (Know India) Quiz held to commemorate Independence Day.

In a spectacular gesture of friendship, the Government of the City of Buenos Aires illuminated four iconic Argentine landmarks, the Floralis Generica, Puente de la Mujer (Women's Bridge), Planetario Galileo Galilei, and Palacio Lezama, in the vibrant saffron, white, and green hues of the Indian Tricolour.

Ambassador Ajaneesh Kumar and the Indian mission expressed profound appreciation for the display, celebrating the enduring democratic partnership between India and Argentina.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India warmly extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India. The longstanding and historic relations between Iran and India are rooted in the deep civilizational, cultural, and historical bonds between the two nations and have always been based on mutual respect and friendly cooperation. We hope that the relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India will continue to expand in all fields, and that the two countries will enjoy ever-greater peace, progress, prosperity, and development," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

"The Embassy of India, Oslo, extends warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. As we commemorate this historic milestone, let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity, and progress that continues to inspire our nation. Together, we honour the sacrifices and achievements of our past while looking ahead with confidence and hope towards a brighter and more prosperous future," the Embassy in Norway wrote.

As part of the global Har Ghar Tiranga movement, missions across Asia participated in a synchronised sunrise relay of the national flag.

Passing the mantle from regional hubs like Jakarta to the Embassy of India in Hanoi, Vietnam, diplomatic personnel and local diaspora communities ensured the Tricolour caught the first light of dawn across borders, inspiring global participation in the festivities.

"After the rise of the Tiranga with the morning sun over the Republic of Korea, it is now over to Embassy of India, Beijing@EOIBeijingto continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga, carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga," the Embassy of India in Seoul wrote.

"The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to @IndianEmbJkt to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga," the Embassy of India in China wrote.

"The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Embassy of India Kathmandu @IndiaInNepal to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga," the Embassy of India in Bhutan wrote on X.

"The Tiranga is set to rise from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Embassy of India, Hanoi to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga, carry the Indian tricolour from one sunrise to the next and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga," the Embassy of India in Indonesia wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam also extended his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on India's 80th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of India on the joyous occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. Singapore and India share a robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by close people-to-people ties. Our cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. By drawing on our complementary strengths, I am confident that our two countries will continue to identify fresh opportunities for the benefit of our peoples," he wrote in a letter.

Meanwhile in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)