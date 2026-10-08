“Going back to his mom”: Trump mocks heckler, says protesters are paid by “enemies”

Texas [US], October 8 (ANI): A brief disruption caused by a heckler during United States President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Texas transformed into an unexpected spectacle on Thursday, with the American leader mocking the protester as security escorted him out, quipping that he was “going back home to mom” while alleging that demonstrators at political gatherings are routinely funded by “enemies of our nation”.

President Trump was delivering an address at a rally hosted inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio to champion Republican candidates when the demonstrator was removed by members of the audience.

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As the individual was being ushered out of the venue, President Trump remarked, “He’s going back home to mom right now,” before adding that the protester remained unaware whether his mother “voted for Trump”.

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The President subsequently directed remarks at the heckler’s physical appearance. “That guy’s got to lose a lot of weight,” Trump stated, reiterating the comment as security officials removed the man from the area.

Transitioning from the isolated disruption, President Trump advanced a broader assertion regarding public demonstrations at his political rallies. “Many of these protesters are paid,” he claimed, alleging they were “paid by enemies of our nation”.

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Drawing attention to the placards hoisted by demonstrators, the President argued that their uniform aesthetic and professional formatting indicated financial backing. “These are paid protesters. They’re paid by enemies of our nation,” he said.

He subsequently challenged any remaining agitators within the auditorium to depart, instructing them to “get the hell out of here”.

Although the disturbance remained brief, footage broadcast across digital platforms captured a physical altercation breaking out within the audience as the protester was ejected. The identities of the protester and the individual observed engaging in the physical scuffle on camera have not been officially verified.

The episode unfolded as President Trump campaigned on behalf of Republican contenders in Texas, arriving 27 days ahead of the scheduled November 3 midterm elections. Texas functions as a critical electoral battleground, with Senator Ken Paxton’s campaign representing one of the high-stakes contests closely monitored by party strategists.

Addressing the packed arena, President Trump also took aim at his political rivals and rallied backing for Republican hopefuls, telling Paxton, “We’re going to see you soon in the Senate, Ken. You’re going to be helping us a lot.”

During the San Antonio address, President Trump further committed to conferring the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon retired baseball icon Roger Clemens and reaffirmed his endorsement of capital punishment for drug traffickers.

Additionally, he clarified prior statements concerning the hypothetical prospect of Iranian strikes targeting American metropolitan centres, while reiterating his stance that elevated fuel costs constitute “a small price to pay” for ongoing military engagements.

“You want to see problems? Let them hit San Diego, let them hit Los Angeles,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let that happen. We protect our cities. We protect our country.”

While rally disruptions have occurred during previous campaign stops, eliciting direct responses from the President from the platform, the White House has thus far withheld official comment regarding the incident. (ANI)

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