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Home / United States / Going to do number on Iran: Trump says he has "had it" with them

Going to do number on Iran: Trump says he has "had it" with them

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ANI
Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Washington is prepared to take strong action against the Islamic Republic, even as he reiterated that preventing them from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a key priority for his administration.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska as he continues his campaign for midterms, Trump adopted a combative tone towards Iran, suggesting that the United States had reached a point of frustration with the country.

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"Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to we're going to do a number. Wait till you see," Trump said.

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"They're just waiting. They're waiting. Wait, you see what we do to Iran? Because we sort of had it. You know, we've had it. But, you know, it doesn't matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon and they won't. That's buried under thousands of tons of rock," he added.

Trump's remarks come after reports suggested that the Pentagon has been directed to prepare for the possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

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According to an Axios report last week, citing US officials, the Pentagon instructed the US Central Command several days ago to complete preparations for a possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran. The directive reportedly did not specify a date for any potential strikes.

The report also said that US and Israeli officials believed renewed military operations could take place before the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3, and potentially ahead of Israeli elections expected a week earlier.

However, Trump subsequently dismissed reports of possible fresh strikes against Iran, saying that the two sides were engaged in "productive discussions" and explicitly ruling out an attack before the US midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would maintain its blockade on Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while negotiations continued. He also claimed that oil was flowing through the strategic waterway in record volumes, without any Iranian oil being involved.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” the post read.

The latest remarks at the Alaska rally have renewed attention on Trump's position towards Tehran, particularly as reports of military preparations emerge alongside his statements about ongoing diplomatic engagement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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