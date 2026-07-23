'Golden Age of America is upon us': Trump sharpens midterm pitch at Georgia rally

Georgia [US], July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump addressed a rally in the battleground state of Georgia, using the platform to sharpen his political messaging ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

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During his address, Trump mixed policy highlights with sharp attacks against Democrats, renewed claims regarding the US electoral system, and formal endorsements for Republican candidates in what marked one of his most explicit campaign-style speeches since returning to the White House.

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Opening his address on Wednesday (local time), Trump briefly feigned a news announcement before clarifying his intent to the cheering audience.

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"Well, thank you very much, everybody. It's a special place, and I am here to announce my candidacy," Trump said, pausing as the crowd erupted in applause before adding, "I'm only kidding. I'm only kidding."

Throughout his remarks, Trump called on Republicans to expand their congressional majorities, framing the 2026 midterm elections as vital to safeguarding his administration's legislative agenda.

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"We have some great candidates running. They've got to win by a lot. Otherwise we're going communist," he told supporters.

Characterising Democrats as "communists", Trump accused opposition lawmakers of resisting key administration initiatives, including tax reductions, border security measures and immigration enforcement.

"Jon Ossoff and the Democrat communists want to let the Marxists into power, bankrupt your families, and leave you totally undefended with wide open borders, but we will not let that happen to our country," he said.

Electoral integrity formed a key component of the address, with Trump reiterating long-standing arguments regarding voting procedures.

"Make it too big to rig," he said, before adding, "Watch those machines."

Advocating nationwide voting reforms, Trump outlined several legislative goals.

"We're fighting so that all voters must show voter ID," he stated.

"We're fighting so that all voters must provide proof of citizenship," Trump said, adding, "And also the no mail-in ballots, very important."

Trump noted that exemptions should apply solely to military personnel, illness, disability and travel.

Directing attention towards Capitol Hill, Trump publicly called on Senate Republicans to accelerate his policy proposals.

Referring to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Trump encouraged attendees to contact legislative leadership directly.

"Everybody call John Thune at the Senate. He's the leader of the Republican Party, and tell him to get this stuff approved," he said.

Trump further urged Republicans to "terminate the filibuster" to expedite legislation, asserting that Democrats would eliminate the rule if they regained the majority.

The address highlighted administrative initiatives alongside policy goals, touching upon tax reductions, immigration enforcement, prescription drug pricing reforms, healthcare proposals and his newly introduced "Trump Accounts" investment programme for children.

Outlining conservative social policy positions, Trump said Republicans would permanently prohibit "men in women's sports" and "transgender surgery for your children", while pledging intensified measures against illegal immigration and violent crime.

State politics featured heavily during the event, with Trump endorsing a slate of Republican figures, including gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, attorney general candidate Brian Strickland, lieutenant governor candidate Greg Dolezal, congressional candidate Houston Gaines and Representative Mike Collins, whom he described as "one of the most highly respected" members of Congress.

He also targeted Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, urging voters in Georgia to replace him.

Trump said the United States had entered a "Golden Age" under his administration and urged voters to sustain Republican momentum.

"So, ladies and gentlemen of Georgia, the Golden Age of America is upon us," he said.

"We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America healthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again." (ANI)

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