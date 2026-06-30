Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) shared an AI-generated image of a "golden gift" to the White House to honour the country's 250th anniversary.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!"

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The image shows a bald eagle with its wings spanning the balcony's columns, along with a stars and stripes shield affixed to the balcony of the White House.

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The post was reshared by White House's official account on X, in a show of acceptance of the President's gift.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2071756655155433581

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According to CNN, the image does not appear to be a real photograph. A comparison with the actual Truman Balcony reveals distinct differences in the architectural details of the railing. Furthermore, the shield in the graphic displays only 11 stars instead of the traditional 13, which historically symbolize the original colonies from the nation's founding.

A freelance photographer, Andrew Leyden, posted images of the balcony on X, which he said were taken at 9:30 PM after Trump posted the image, that did not show the eagle, CNN reported.

The image also has content credentials in its metadata that indicate it was created with Google AI.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also revealed a fresh design for a limited-edition American travel document produced to honour the country's 250th anniversary, displaying a unique variant that incorporates his own image.

Publishing the template on Truth Social on Friday, Trump posted, "The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'

"The prototype passport page distributed by Trump exhibits a depiction of the President positioned prominently over the Resolute Desk, overlaying the text of the historic Declaration of Independence, with his signature embossed at the base.

The facing page presents John Trumbull's renowned artwork, "The Declaration of Independence."The newly publicised layout seems to utilise a depiction of Trump inspired by his portrait displayed at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

This version contrasts with previous mock-ups put forward by the US Department of State earlier this year, which represented the President using an alternate graphic.

Later on Friday, the White House published the identical document layout on X, with the caption, "New U.S. Passport to Commemorate America's 250th."The commemorative travel document was initially publicised in April as a component of the nationwide events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Authorities had previously characterised the release as "a limited-edition U.S. passport to commemorate the historic occasion of America's 250th anniversary," boasting "custom artwork and enhanced images on the front, back, and inside covers."During the initial rollout, an American official told CNN that the special edition "will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available" for individuals seeking in-person renewals at that specific facility.

The official further noted that "Online options or other locations will maintain the existing passport design.

"The standard United States passport showcases Percy Moran's artwork of Francis Scott Key on the interior front cover, illustrating the dawn following the shelling of Fort McHenry, the conflict that motivated Key to compose the verses that eventually became the American national anthem.

Passages from the anthem are likewise inscribed on the interior front cover. (ANI)

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