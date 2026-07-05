"Good to pass on brotherhood we have as Americans," Revellers at 250th Independence Day express excitement

By Reena Bhardwaj

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Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): Participating in the 4th of July event at the National Mall celebrating the 250th Independence Day, revellers expressed their excitement at being present at the historic occasion on Saturday (local time).

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Citizens braved extreme heat on Friday (local time), followed by heavy thunderstorms on Saturday (local time) to enjoy the festivities.

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"So, it's always been important to be here. I think it's good for everybody to represent, everybody to be out here and to be able to get the story as my friend said. It's always good to pass on that kind of thing and the kind of brotherhood that we have here as Americans. I think it's a very important factor that we should always spread and try and show other people what we're about. But yeah I mean we were out here in the 100-degree heat earlier. We were sweating a lot, but we made it happen and we came back for the fireworks," a US national told ANI.

John Herman, a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, expressed his excitement, calling the US a powerful country.

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"Well, 250 years of great power, kind people, wonderful country. Just love it. I'm a patriot, I enjoy, I'm so thankful to be here. I think every American should get on their knees and thank God that they were born here or came here and can be here," he said.

Following a weather snag which delayed the US President's July 4th address, Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) announced his arrival at DC's National Mall to join revellers in celebrating 250 years of American Independence.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "I'M HERE!!! DJT".

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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