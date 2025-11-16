DT
Home / United States / Google commits $40 billion to expansion in Texas, its largest US state investment

Google commits $40 billion to expansion in Texas, its largest US state investment

The plan includes three new data centre campuses to support Google's growing cloud and artificial intelligence operations

PTI
Houston (US), Updated At : 10:20 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a USD 40-billion expansion in Texas, marking the company's largest-ever investment in a single US state.

Governor Greg Abbott joined the announcement on Thursday in Midlothian, highlighting the initiative's economic and technological impact.

The plan includes three new data centre campuses to support Google's growing cloud and artificial intelligence operations. These energy-intensive facilities will be paired with programmes to strengthen Texas' grid, improve energy affordability, and provide workforce training for students, apprentices, and skilled workers.

“This is a Texas-sized investment in the future of our great state … Texas is the epicentre of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy… We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen,” Abbott said.

Pichai added, “They say that everything is bigger in Texas – and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI… This investment will create thousands of jobs, provide skills training to college students and electrical apprentices, and accelerate energy affordability initiatives throughout Texas.” Texas has become a hub for major tech and energy companies. Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, along with Amazon and Meta data centres, have made the state a magnet for high-tech manufacturing and cloud infrastructure.

Experts say Google's expansion reinforces Texas' position as a business-friendly state with abundant energy and a skilled workforce.

As part of the project, Google will invest in renewable energy and grid capacity, including a USD 30-million Energy Impact Fund supporting community and school-based energy initiatives.

Workforce programmes will train more than 1,700 electrical apprentices, bolstering the state's talent pipeline for AI and data-intensive industries.

