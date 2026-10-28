A woman from Moga has petitioned the US Government and the High Commission of India for custody and repatriation of her eight-month-old grandson. Her daughter, Jasmine Aujla Gill, was murdered in California.

Sukhwinder Kaur, through a formal representation sent via the High Commission, has urged both governments to act on humanitarian grounds. She wants the infant brought to Punjab to live with his maternal family.

Advertisement

Jasmine, 30, a woman of Punjabi origin, went missing from her Sacramento home on September 30. A cousin reported her missing on October 4. Her husband, Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, allegedly told authorities that ICE agents had taken her into custody while she was checking the mail.

Advertisement

However, burned and buried human remains were found in neighbouring El Dorado County on October 1 and were later confirmed to be Jasmine's. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detectives found several inconsistencies in Gurinder's statements about her disappearance. They also learned that the couple were in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.

The police arrested Gurinder on October 14 and executed search warrants at two homes linked to him. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a murder charge.

Advertisement

Jasmine was a registered nurse and the mother of the infant boy. A fundraiser has been set up in her memory.

Sukhwinder Kaur said she fears for the child's safety and future upbringing and wants him away from the trauma of the crime. No US or Indian official has publicly responded to her petition so far.