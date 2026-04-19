Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Friday (local time) expressed support for Pope Leo XIV, saying differences between the Pontiff and President Donald Trump are often more "complicated" than portrayed.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, Vance said, "I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this. While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict-and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen-the reality is often much more complicated."

Advertisement

He added that the Pope's role is distinct from that of political leadership. "Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he offers his opinions on the moral issues of the day. The President-and the entire administration-work to apply those moral principles in a messy world," Vance said.

Advertisement

Expressing goodwill, he further stated, "He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we'll be in his."

I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this. While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen–the reality is often much more complicated. Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he… https://t.co/SxWCKyhDSj — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2026

Vance's remarks come after Pope Leo XIV dismissed suggestions that his recent comments were aimed at President Trump, asserting that he has "no interest at all" in engaging in a political debate with the US leader.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists aboard the papal flight to Angola, the Pontiff said, "There has been a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all its aspects."

He added that much of the reporting had misinterpreted his earlier remarks, saying, "Because of the political situation created when on the first day of the trip the President of the United States made some comments about myself, much of what has been written since then has been more commentary on commentary trying to interpret what has been said."

Clarifying further, the Pope noted that his speech at a recent prayer meeting for peace had been prepared before Trump's comments. "Just one little example: the talk that I gave at the prayer meeting for peace a couple of days ago was prepared two weeks ago, well before the president ever commented on myself and on the message of peace that I am promoting. And yet as it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate again the president, which is not in my interest at all," he said.

The exchange follows a series of sharp remarks from President Trump on Iran and nuclear policy. Trump has insisted that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, stating, "I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," and warning that such a development would put "the whole world" at risk.

He had also criticised the Pope, saying, "Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable."

Trump further refused to apologise, saying, "I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," and suggested the Pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies.

Earlier, responding to the criticism, Pope Leo XIV said, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He reiterated his focus on peace, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

The Pope has also cautioned against the misuse of religion for political or military purposes, saying, "Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)