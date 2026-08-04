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Home / United States / Guatemala declares nationwide orange alert, evacuates villages as Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala declares nationwide orange alert, evacuates villages as Fuego volcano erupts

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Guatemala City [Guatemala], August 4 (ANI): Guatemalan authorities have raised the country's emergency warning to its second-highest level on Monday evening following a major eruption of Central America's most active volcano.

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The disaster coordination agency Conred announced on X declared a nationwide orange alert as Fuego volcano experienced a surge in activity, generating dangerous pyroclastic density currents that surged toward the Seca and Ceniza ravines on its southwest flank.

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Emergency officials immediately initiated evacuations for two villages located near the volcano, which sits approximately 35 kilometres from the capital, Guatemala City.

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Conred announced the escalation on social media, stating on X that "An orange (danger) alert has been declared nationwide due to the eruption of the Fuego volcano."

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, officials implemented a full closure of national highway RN-14 giving access to Alotenango due to volcanic material descending through the Las Lajas ravine.

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In response to the growing hazard, the disaster management agency urged residents in affected areas to avoid ravines and stay clear of designated danger zones. Conred recommended that families prepare an emergency "72-hour backpack," review and activate their Family Response Plans, and exercise self-evacuation if safety conditions deteriorate.

Meanwhile, DW reported that mass evacuations have occurred repeatedly in recent years due to active eruptions at the 3,763-meter-high Fuego volcano.

Positioned along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," Guatemala experiences frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

In response to the current eruption, government officials suspended local educational activities and closed a major roadway connecting the nation's southern region to the historic city of Antigua, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, DW reported.

According to DW, prior activity at Fuego includes a 2023 eruption that forced approximately 1,200 residents to evacuate. A far more devastating event occurred in 2018, when fast-moving lava flows swept down the volcano's slopes, destroying a local village, killing 215 people, and leaving an equal number missing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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