Gulf oil infrastructure at risk as US rushes Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia, Qatar amid Iran tensions: Report

Washington, DC [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States military has positioned two extra Patriot missile batteries in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, reinforcing security around critical petroleum and natural gas installations as Washington braces for potential large-scale military engagements involving Iran.

According to an Axios report, which referenced a pair of American officials and a regional insider, the troop movements follow worries expressed by Saudi and Qatari authorities that Tehran might target their energy assets if Washington restarts major offensives against Iran.

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One Patriot unit was dispatched to Saudi Arabia to safeguard a major oil installation, whereas a second was stationed in Qatar to protect a primary gas facility, Axios noted.

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The manoeuvre underscores the vulnerabilities facing Gulf energy networks should the US-Iran war intensify once more.

Earlier in August, when US President Donald Trump contemplated a significant offensive involving strikes on Iranian energy assets, the heads of Saudi Arabia and Qatar reportedly petitioned him against the strategy over fears of retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting their petroleum and gas infrastructure, as detailed by Axios.

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Any substantial strike against petroleum or gas sites across the area risks destabilising global energy provisions and increasing strain on international markets, specifically if hostilities hinder maritime transit through vital regional shipping lanes.

The supplemental Patriot deployments also coincide with mounting demands on American air defence stockpiles. Patriot batteries, and most notably their interceptor missiles, have experienced heightened demand since the outbreak of the war with Iran.

Data from an assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies indicated that US Patriot interceptor reserves had dropped below 1,000 units following heavy utilisation throughout the conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is broadening its force posture across the Middle East, despatching extra naval vessels, combat jets, and personnel to the theatre.

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, transporting thousands of US Marines, has similarly arrived in the area, bolstering Washington’s expanding military footprint in the Middle East.

The Patriot air and missile defence platform functions as a land-based apparatus utilised by American and partner armed forces to shield personnel and vital facilities from airborne hazards.

The US Army states that the Patriot can counter aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles, with its operational battery centring on a radar network, an engagement control station, and missile launchers.

The advanced PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor employs hit-to-kill mechanics, neutralising incoming targets via direct collision. It utilises a dual-pulse solid propellant rocket motor that supplies extended range, higher altitude capabilities, and superior agility compared to preceding PAC-3 iterations.

A standard Patriot battery configuration incorporates a multifunction radar, an engagement control station, and launcher platforms. Depending on the specific setup, a single launcher is capable of housing up to 12 PAC-3 MSE interceptors. (ANI)

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