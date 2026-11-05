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Home / United States / Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to become first Black US House speaker after Democrats midterm win

Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to become first Black US House speaker after Democrats midterm win

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has formally announced his bid to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, seeking to make history as the first Black leader to hold the position following the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections held on Tuesday (local time).

According to ABC News, Jeffries made the announcement in a letter to his Democratic colleagues on Wednesday, seeking their support ahead of the party's leadership elections scheduled for November 18.

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“I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Jeffries said in the letter, as reported by ABC News.

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Jeffries also outlined his priorities for the incoming Congress, placing affordability, accountability and American values at the centre of the Democratic agenda.

“In the new Congress, we will aggressively fight for an affordable America. Life is way too expensive, and millions of hardworking taxpayers are drowning in this failed economy,” he wrote.

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ABC News reported that the Democratic leadership elections will be held behind closed doors on November 18. Jeffries will need the support of a simple majority of House Democrats to secure the party's nomination. He would then require 218 votes on the House floor to become Speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.

If elected, Jeffries would become the first Black Speaker in the history of the US House of Representatives.

His announcement comes after Democrats registered gains in the midterm elections, with the party projected to take control of both chambers of Congress. Jeffries had described the results as the beginning of a political comeback, saying that voters had rejected what he characterised as extremism and corruption.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had also welcomed the results, saying, “Relief is on the way,” while highlighting affordability and efforts to end the war with Iran among the party's priorities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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