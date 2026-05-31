Hardliners in Iran unwilling for concessions in negotiations: Think Tank Analysis

Washington DC [US], May 31 (ANI): Hardline officials in Iran, particularly within the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), remain unwilling to make concessions in negotiations with the United States, as per an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War-Critical Threats Project (ISW-CTP).

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According to the ISW-CTP, Iran continues to pitch the image of the IRGC being the "management" of the transit through the Strait of Hormuz as a new "status quo". The report called upon the United States and the international community to reject Iranian efforts, calling it detrimental to international commercial interests--highlighting how it sets a dangerous standard for freedom of navigation in international waters.

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"The hardline faction within the Iranian regime is not a monolith but contains a spectrum of actors with varying priorities, opinions, and political positions." ISW-CTP said it continues to assess that hardline IRGC officials, particularly IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi and his inner circle, are unwilling to make meaningful concessions in negotiations with the United States.

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As the security situation evolves in the region, US President Donald Trump indicated that the peace deal with Iran is on the cards. Trump told Fox News that while military action remains a viable option if talks fail, any agreement must include a guarantee against nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War."

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Trump drew parallels with past military operations, including Venezuela, describing them as "one-day wins", but said he hopes to avoid military escalation if a satisfactory deal can be reached. He also mentioned the potential for immediate benefits upon signing an agreement, such as reopening strategic straits.

On Iran, he reiterated his stance of defeating the country's military. "We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that."

His remarks come amid the backdrop of a report by Axios citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue that Trump has asked for several amendments to the peace deal that his envoys reached with their Iranian counterparts during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, Axios reported, citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue.

As per the report, Trump is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him, especially about Iran's nuclear material, two U.S. officials said. This has hence launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days.

The report further mentioned, citing the second source, who said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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