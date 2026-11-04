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Home / United States / “Have serious concerns about future direction of our country”: Ramaswamy concedes Ohio governor’s race

“Have serious concerns about future direction of our country”: Ramaswamy concedes Ohio governor’s race

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Following a bruising defeat in the Midwestern battleground, Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy candidly addressed supporters at a subdued watch party after conceding the Ohio gubernatorial race to Democrat Amy Acton.

Reflecting on the outcome of a high-profile campaign heavily backed by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ramaswamy expressed mixed emotions about the political climate.

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“I have to tell you, I have some serious concerns about the future direction of our country. There’s no avoiding that,” he told the gathering.

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Offering a note of resilience following the electoral setback, Ramaswamy added, “But I do believe that there have been many ups and downs in the history of our country, and we have, in the end, still found our way upward.”

The defeat marks a significant blow for Republicans in a state that President Trump won comfortably in 2024.

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Acton, a 60-year-old physician and former Ohio health director, made history by becoming the first woman elected governor of Ohio and the first Democrat to capture the office since 2006.

Late election returns showed Acton securing approximately 51 per cent of the vote, compared with Ramaswamy's 46 per cent, with Libertarian candidate Don Kissick drawing about three per cent.

This outcome translates to a striking 16-percentage-point swing towards Democrats relative to Trump's 11-point victory margin in the state during the 2024 presidential election.

Addressing his followers at the gathering, Ramaswamy confirmed that he had reached out to Acton to offer his congratulations.

He expressed gratitude to his campaign team, volunteers and supporters, noting his intention to continue serving Ohio outside public office. He also paid tribute to his parents, his wife Apoorva, their three children and his running mate, Ohio Senate President Rob McColley.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur had sought to break new ground as Ohio's first Indian-American governor after rising to prominence as a national conservative figure during his 2024 presidential bid.

As both Trump and Vance had invested substantial political capital in his candidacy, the loss resonated far beyond state lines.

President Trump had campaigned vigorously for the Republican nominee, declaring at a rally in Chillicothe on October 28, "Six days from now, the people of Ohio are going to elect Vivek Ramaswamy as your Governor."

Trump later reinforced his support via a telephone rally on October 31, while Vice President Vance returned to his home state on November 2 for an election-eve rally in Swanton to encourage conservative turnout.

Despite this high-level backing, the evening brought further losses for the GOP in the state.

Alongside Ramaswamy's defeat, Republican hopes suffered another setback when Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Senator Jon Husted.

Ramaswamy's campaign had grown increasingly intense in its final stretch, marked by a controversial advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother that accused the Democrat of dishonesty.

While the advertisement drew sharp rebukes from across the political spectrum, including from outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine, President Trump defended Ramaswamy's decision to use it.

Throughout the race, Ramaswamy championed a platform focused on lowering taxes, cutting regulations and reducing public expenditure, while Acton centred her messaging on healthcare, affordability, education and relief for working families.

To fuel his bid, Ramaswamy invested considerable personal wealth in the race, lending upwards of USD 36 million of his own funds by late September.

Born in Cincinnati in 1985, Ramaswamy is the son of Indian immigrants whose family roots trace back to Vadakkencherry in Keralam's Palakkad district.

His father, V.G. Ramaswamy, completed his education in Keralam before emigrating to the United States to work as an engineer, while his mother, Geetha Ramaswamy, built a career as a psychiatrist.

Ramaswamy is an alumnus of Harvard University and Yale Law School and founded the biotechnology firm Roivant Sciences in 2014. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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