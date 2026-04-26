"He got off a couple shots": US Acting AG on suspect involved in WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday informed that the suspected gunman involved in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident fired "a couple shots" before being swiftly subdued by security personnel.

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Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Blanche stated that the suspect was stopped almost immediately after breaching the outer security perimeter.

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"From what we know from video surveillance and from witnesses who were there, (he) barely got past the perimeter," CNN quoted Blanche as saying.

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"He was immediately subdued, and, yes, he got off a couple shots," he added.

Blanche further said that US President Donald Trump later spoke with the US Secret Service agent who was struck in the chest but protected by a bulletproof vest.

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Responding to concerns over a possible security lapse, Blanche defended the response by law enforcement and the Secret Service, calling the operation effective and controlled.

"The goal is not expected to stop every single thing; it's to create a very safe and very secure environment, which is what happened last night," the acting AG said.

"Make no mistake about it, the Secret Service did their jobs last night," he added, crediting security personnel for their rapid action in containing the situation.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, including the suspect's motive and movements leading up to the breach.

This comes after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC, where US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials from his cabinet were present.

According to officials, the incident triggered a swift response by the US Secret Service, with one suspect later taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed that the President and all primary attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response.

The event, traditionally a gathering of media and political figures, was abruptly disrupted as security forces secured the area.

The incident unfolded when a 31-year-old man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint at the entrance of the event, with suspected gunshots heard, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and Secret Service members ushering Trump out of the venue to safety.

According to CNN, the 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, emerged as the prime suspect behind the chaos that forced Trump to be swiftly evacuated, along with Vance and other members of his cabinet. (ANI)

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