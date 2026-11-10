"He had no idea she was a spy": Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid FBI probe

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has expressed concern for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang following allegations that the semiconductor tycoon was involved in an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, describing the tech executive as a "very high-quality person" while stating he hopes national security has not been compromised.

Addressing the media, Trump said, "When I heard about it, first of all, I was amazed because I view him as a very high-quality person, and have known him a long time. It's actually the largest, I think by value it's probably the largest, or one of the largest companies in the world. He did that with a chip."

Trump said he spoke with Huang earlier and asked whether he knew about the woman's alleged ties to Chinese intelligence, as reported by Fox News.

"He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy and I really believe him,'" Trump said.

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Underlining NVIDIA's technological dominance, Trump highlighted that Huang's engineering breakthroughs remain unmatched globally.

"You know, when you think about it, he's got a chip that's 10 years advanced, because of the complexity, can't even—the Blackwell—can't even be copied. He's an amazing guy," the President remarked.

Addressing potential national security and intelligence ramifications linked to the alleged Chinese espionage attempt, Trump stated, "I just there's no problem. If there is a problem, we'll let you know about it, but I hope there's no problem."

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The President also noted that he had reviewed Huang's public response to the controversy, expressing sympathy over the severe personal and familial strain facing the executive.

"I believe he's suffering greatly. I read his statement, and I believe he's suffering greatly. Uh, more so because of his family, his wife who he loves, and his family. But he is definitely suffering," Trump added.

Nvidia's board is conducting a separate probe into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation, and the board said it has found no indication that national security or company secrets were compromised, Fox News reported.

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Fox News reported that Huang was sued on Monday by shareholders who claim the company hid information from investors about Huang's reported relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China.

As per the report, the proposed class action filed in federal court in San Jose, California, alleges Nvidia and Huang did not disclose national security concerns that could harm the company's reputation and business. Huang reportedly told employees he had been unfaithful to his wife but did not address the reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based chip buyer Megaspeed.

Fox News further reported that shareholders filed the lawsuit five minutes after Monday's closing bell, after Nvidia shares dropped 4.3%, wiping out about $190 billion in market value.

China on Monday rejected allegations that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, calling the reports "groundless speculation" and a "smear" against China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a question about a report published by 'The New York Times' alleging that a Chinese businesswoman close to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was found to be providing intelligence to Beijing, citing information from American intelligence agencies.

Asked whether China had seen the reports and whether it had any comment, Guo said, "These reports are groundless speculation, and a smear against China."Sharing the video of the spokesperson's response on X, Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, said, "China firmly rejects the so-called 'Chinese spy' allegations involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang."

Yu Jing further reiterated Guo's remarks, stating, "The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson made it clear: The so-called 'Chinese spy' narrative is nothing but groundless speculation and a smear campaign against China." (ANI)

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