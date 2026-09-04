"He is a great patriot!": Trump names Adam Telle as Acting Secretary of Army

Washington DC [US], September 4 (ANI): Shortly after Dan Driscoll stepped down from the post of Army Secretary, US President Donald Trump announced that Adam Telle as the Acting Secretary of the Army.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, the US President called Telle "a great patriot respected by all" who will immediately take the helm.

Advertisement

Prior to the new role, Telle served as the 14th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Advertisement

Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that Adam Telle, the current Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, will become Acting Secretary of the Army, effective immediately. He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Advertisement

According to his biography by the Department of the Army, before his role as the Assistant Secretary, Telle served as the Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee. Prior to that, Telle was President Trump’s chief liaison to the Senate when he led the White House Office of Legislative Affairs' Senate team. In this role, he was also a key player in the White House’s national security apparatus, helping deliver historic achievements including the Abraham Accords and the authorisation of the U.S. Space Force, the first Armed Service established since the 1940s.

A native of rural Northport, Alabama, Telle was also the chief staff member on the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee charged with managing the budget of the Department of Homeland Security. Before that, he spent 10 years in the office of Senator Thad Cochran, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Director, and the top national security staffer. He spearheaded the Senator’s work on Hurricane Katrina recovery, water resources authorisation and appropriations, and flood insurance.

Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump and in a post on X on Wednesday, extended him gratitude for the "honour of a lifetime" to serve as the Secretary of the Army.

A former Army Ranger and venture capitalist, Driscoll advocated for improved living conditions for personnel, equipment modernisation, and applying insights from Ukrainian forces regarding commercial technology in combat.

Under his leadership, private enterprises pledged to invest over USD 25 billion into data centres, critical mineral refineries, and dining facilities on US Army installations.

Driscoll was confirmed by the Senate on February 25, 2025, in a 66-28 vote. Trump had previously nominated him as Army secretary, highlighting his background as a former soldier, investor, and political adviser.

Driscoll previously served in the US Army as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader with the 10th Mountain Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom before graduating from Yale Law School. He later worked in venture capital and private equity and served as a senior adviser to Vance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)