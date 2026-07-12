"He was a member of the family": Trump honors legacy of Lindsey Graham

Washington, DC [US], July 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) paid a deeply personal tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham, mourning the loss of a man he described as a "great politician" and a central figure in his political orbit.

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Speaking during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Trump emphasised the profound personal impact of the Senator's passing, noting that he had spoken with Graham just hours before he died.

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Trump revealed that their final conversation centred on legislative strategy, specifically Graham's dedication to the "SAVE America Act".

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According to Trump, the Senator had been planning to take a firm stance on the filibuster to advance the legislation.

"Well, it's devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night. Where he was really becoming strong was the SAVE America Act, and I think he was going to be there very strongly on the filibuster... he was a strong advocate for SAVE America, and that's what he called me about last night," Trump said.

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As the NBC interview progressed, Trump resisted pivots to other political topics when asked about the tensions in Iran, insisting that the conversation remain focused entirely on celebrating the Senator's life and character.

"He's a tough one to lose. He was great -- he was unique in every way... He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough. I want to honour the life of Lindsey Graham, so I don't want to talk about it. I told you that before the call... I want to talk about one person today -- Lindsey Graham," Trump shared.

Beyond their legislative work, Trump lauded Graham's rare aptitude for the political process, praising him as a "natural" who possessed a unique understanding of the system.

"He was a great politician. People don't realise what a good politician he was. You've probably never heard me say that about anybody. There aren't too many of them... This man was a great politician. He really got it," Trump remarked in the NBC interview.

Trump reflected on the Senator's ability to remain steady under pressure, explicitly pointing to Graham's pivotal role in the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"His moment on Brett Kavanaugh was one of the classics, I think, in the history of the Senate. I think that saved Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court ascension," the US president added.

Meanwhile, White House flag has been lowered to half-staff in Washington following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Earlier in the day, Trump mourned the death of his close ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that he was "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known".

In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, the President praised the 71-year-old South Carolina Republican as a "true American Patriot" who was "always working".

Trump expressed his grief, noting that the senator "will be greatly missed" and promising that further details and arrangements would follow.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, passed away on Saturday evening after a "brief and sudden illness", his office said on Sunday.

In a statement, Graham's office said the family of the Republican Senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time. (ANI)

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