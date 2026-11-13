Hegseth awards medal to US Army sentinel who reprimanded him for talking near Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday (local time) awarded a medal to a US Army sentinel who reprimanded him and his senior aides for talking and laughing near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day ceremony.

Hegseth announced the recognition in a post on X, praising the soldier for upholding military standards and maintaining decorum at the solemn memorial.

"We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots," Hegseth said in the post.

The gesture comes days after the sentinel reminded Hegseth and members of his entourage to maintain silence and respect at the memorial, following reports that some members of the group were laughing and talking near the tomb.

Advertisement

According to CNN, citing a video of the incident, the episode took place on Wednesday after the 2026 National Veterans Day ceremony, which was attended by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Hegseth, accompanied by his wife Jennifer and senior advisers, had stopped near the tomb for photographs when the sentinel, who was patrolling the memorial, intervened after noticing members of the group talking and laughing.

"All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," the sentinel called out to the group, CNN reported.

Advertisement

The group reportedly included Hegseth, his wife Jennifer, Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and Deputy Assistant Tami Radabaugh.

Responding to the incident, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the soldier had appropriately reminded the visitors about the rules governing conduct at the memorial.

"The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured—and will always honour—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum," Parnell said, as quoted by CNN.

Advertisement

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the most revered military memorials in the United States and serves as the final resting place of an unidentified American service member killed during World War I.

A sentinel from the US Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, has maintained a continuous guard over the tomb since 1948, irrespective of weather conditions. The memorial is regularly visited by presidents, foreign dignitaries and other public figures paying tribute to fallen American service members.

Hegseth's decision to honour the sentinel follows public attention surrounding the incident, with the soldier's intervention highlighting the strict standards of conduct maintained at the historic military memorial.

The episode comes amid a period of political scrutiny for Hegseth, following an impeachment effort initiated by outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie. The allegations included claims of unlawful military orders, conducting military action against Iran without congressional approval and directing extrajudicial killings.

However, Republicans blocked the impeachment effort in a procedural vote on Tuesday night, preventing it from advancing.

Hegseth had dismissed the allegations during a press conference, describing the accusations as a policy disagreement rather than grounds for impeachment over high crimes and misdemeanours.

Trump also publicly backed the War Secretary during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, praising his performance and commitment to American service members.

"He's done a fantastic job, but he loves you, and he protects you. This is all about you," Trump said while introducing Hegseth.

The latest recognition of the Army sentinel comes as Hegseth publicly acknowledges the soldier's intervention and the importance of maintaining military standards at one of America's most solemn national memorials. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)