Hegseth defends Iran war, brushes off impeachment

Washington, DC [US], November 10 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has defended the war in Iran as necessary despite questions about its electoral cost, brushed aside impeachment concerns and urged Republicans to approve a major military funding package.

Delivering remarks at the Naval War College on Monday (local time) before speaking with journalists, Hegseth concurred with US President Donald Trump's position that he would take military action again.

"This was a -- it doesn't have to be necessarily popular, but it can be necessary."

His statements followed a reporter citing a social media post in which the Vice President reportedly claimed that pollsters viewed the Iran war as the primary factor behind Republican setbacks in the midterm elections.

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Opting against assigning fault or confirming discussions regarding the post with the Vice President, Hegseth remarked, "Well, I appreciate the Vice President very much, and I'm not going to get in the middle of a finger-pointing exercise."

Describing the Vice President as a substantive member of the team, Hegseth noted that officials provide candid feedback internally. He subsequently defended Trump's choice to confront what he termed Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

Asserting that Tehran had constructed a conventional missile shield to obstruct international efforts against its nuclear ambitions, Hegseth highlighted operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury as the administration's decisive countermeasures.

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Asked whether sufficient Republican backing existed to defeat articles of impeachment that week, Hegseth voiced assurance while withholding any specific vote tally, "Oh, we're not worried about that."

Earlier, Hegseth dismissed efforts aimed at his removal as politically motivated, arguing that detractors were undermining successful military operations and the achievements of American service personnel.

He credited the administration with extracting enhanced financial contributions from European partners, expanding joint initiatives against Latin American cartels and consolidating alliances across the Pacific region.

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While declining to outline precise conditions that would formally end the war in Iran, Hegseth maintained that Trump preserved the tactical advantage, retaining the option to halt operations while warning Tehran against transferring nuclear material.

"Whatever he wants to do is his prerogative, and the War Department is prepared to give him the tools to execute on that."

Designating funding as his department's paramount priority over the ensuing two months, Hegseth urged Republican lawmakers to unite behind a reconciliation Bill that would secure what he characterised as a historic investment.

Highlighting priorities including intelligence technology, space, Iron Dome, munitions and shipbuilding, he omitted any budgetary totals or legislative timetables.

Additionally, Hegseth announced that substantial overhauls to senior military colleges would proceed following an evaluation lasting almost 18 months.

These reforms, he explained, would place heightened emphasis on warfighting, deterring conflict and winning wars when necessary. (ANI)

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