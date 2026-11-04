Hillary Clinton hails Democrats' sweeping US midterm victories, says "post-Trump era begins now"

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday welcomed the sweeping victories secured by Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections, describing the results as a turning point in American politics and declaring that the "post-Trump era begins now."

Reflecting on the decisive shift in power across Capitol Hill and state governors' mansions, Clinton said voters had delivered a clear message demanding accountability and relief from rising living costs.

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"Last night, Americans made a clear call for accountability and affordability," Clinton wrote in a post on X.

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Taking aim at the actions of US President Donald Trump's administration over the past two years, the former Secretary of State emphasised the need to address what she described as institutional damage and introduce safeguards against executive overreach.

"A body politic cannot recover until its harms have been treated and its wounds have been healed," she stated. "Crimes against our people and our Constitution must be answered for. The historic abuses of the last two years must be prevented from happening again," she wrote.

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Turning to the economic anxieties that dominated voters' decisions at the ballot box, Clinton highlighted the struggle facing working families and called for economic policies that restore baseline opportunity across the country:

"American families should be able to thrive, not just survive," Clinton asserted. "Every child should have the chance to live up to his or her full potential. The American Dream must be more than a mirage."

Closing with an optimistic outlook for the newly empowered Democratic majorities in Congress, Clinton signalled a turning point in American politics.

"I am confident Democrats can deliver both, and much more," she concluded. "The post-Trump era begins now."

Alongside her remarks, Clinton shared an image featuring "I Voted" stickers placed by residents who cast their ballots in cities such as Minneapolis and Houston, honouring individuals killed by federal immigration officers.

Last night, Americans made a clear call for accountability and affordability. A body politic cannot recover until its harms have been treated and its wounds have been healed. Crimes against our people and our Constitution must be answered for. The historic abuses of the last two years must be prevented from happening again. American families should be able to thrive, not just survive. Every child should have the chance to live up to his or her full potential. The American Dream must be more than a mirage. I am confident Democrats can deliver both, and much more. The post-Trump era begins now. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 4, 2026

This comes amid a major political reversal in Washington, with US networks projecting that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats have registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making advances in key congressional contests.

At the national level, US Networks projected that Democrats would reclaim control of the House of Representatives, opening the possibility of a significant change in the balance of power in Washington.

The projected victory could put Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on course to become the first African American Speaker of the House, although he would need to secure the necessary votes when the new Congress convenes in January.

The projected Democratic takeover marks a significant setback for Republicans, who previously controlled both chambers, and is expected to give the opposition party greater power to scrutinise Trump's administration and challenge his legislative agenda.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow lawmakers to launch investigations, hold hearings and issue subpoenas concerning the administration, while control of the Senate would give Democrats greater influence over legislation, judicial confirmations and presidential appointments. (ANI)

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