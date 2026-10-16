"Hinduism teaches non-violence": Ro Khanna, US lawmakers condemn attempted attack on Hindu temple

Washington DC [US], October 16 (ANI): Several US lawmakers have condemned an alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, with Congressman Ro Khanna saying that “Hinduism teaches non-violence” and calling for the suspect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), Khanna, the US Representative from California's 17th congressional district, said he was angered by the attempted attack, which took place when Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping at the temple.

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As a Hindu American, I am angered by the attempted mass shooting at a Temple by a white supremacist. The shooter's evil is only surpassed by his ignorance. Hinduism teaches non-violence. https://t.co/7E3znjY1dP — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 15, 2026

“As a Hindu American, I am angered by the attempted mass shooting at a Temple by a white supremacist. The shooter's evil is only surpassed by his ignorance. Hinduism teaches non-violence,” Khanna said in his post.

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In a video attached to the post, Khanna said, “The shooter self-identifies as a white supremacist. His evil is surpassed only by his ignorance. Hinduism, ironically, is a faith that believes in non-violence. This kind of hate crime has no place in our society, and he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents Washington's 7th congressional district, also expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for thwarting the alleged plot and ensuring the safety of worshippers.

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In a post on X, she said, “I am incredibly grateful that local law enforcement thwarted this attempted mass shooting by a white supremacist and that the worshippers at this temple are safe."

I am incredibly grateful that local law enforcement thwarted this attempted mass shooting by a white supremacist and that the worshipers at this temple are safe. Attacks on South Asians have been on the rise, online and by leaders in our own government. This hate, racism, and violence are absolutely unacceptable, are traumatizing our communities, and must end. https://t.co/lYUSziB7DL — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 15, 2026

Jayapal added, “Attacks on South Asians have been on the rise, online and by leaders in our own government. This hate, racism, and violence are absolutely unacceptable, are traumatising our communities, and must end.”

Congressman Ami Bera, who represents California's 6th congressional district, said he was horrified to learn that Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping at the temple when the alleged attempt took place.

In a post on X, Bera said, “This incident is a stark reminder of the threats facing Hindu communities and other communities targeted by religious and racial hatred," adding that every American has the right to worship in peace.

I’m horrified to learn that Congressman Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. This incident is a stark reminder of the threats facing Hindu communities and other communities targeted by religious and racial hatred. Every American has the right to worship in peace. Congress must do more to combat hate-fueled violence and protect our communities from these threats. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) October 15, 2026

“Congress must do more to combat hate-fueled violence and protect our communities from these threats,” he added.

Congressman Brad Schneider, who represents Illinois' 10th congressional district, also welcomed the safety of Krishnamoorthi, his family and other temple members, saying, “Everyone deserves to practice their faith safely without fear or threat of violence.”

I am grateful @CongressmanRaja, his family, and the members of the temple are all safe. Everyone deserves to practice their faith safely without fear or threat of violence. Unfortunately, Illinois is no stranger to gun violence or the dangerous climate that white supremacy creates. We must drive out the hate and bigotry that fuels these horrifying attempts and threats of violence. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) October 15, 2026

He added that Illinois was “no stranger to gun violence or the dangerous climate that white supremacy creates” and called for efforts to tackle the hatred and bigotry fuelling such threats.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, who represents Arizona's 3rd congressional district, said the incident underlined the need to continue fighting hatred, extremism and white supremacy targeting communities.

In a post on X, she said, “Every single person in our country must have the freedom to worship without fear."

I'm so grateful that @CongressmanRaja, his family, and everyone who attended their temple last Sunday are safe. This frightening incident shows once again that we must continue to fight back against hatred, extremism, and white supremacy targeting any community. Every single person in our country must have the freedom to worship without fear. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) October 15, 2026

Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents New York's 3rd congressional district, described the reports of a planned mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship as a reminder of the need to uphold the values of the United States.

In a post on X, Suozzi said, “Hatred and intolerance have no place in America. We are all created equal, and everyone deserves the freedom to live and worship in peace, without fear. I will never stop fighting to protect that fundamental right."

The disturbing reports of a planned mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship are a stark reminder that we must stand up for the values that define our country. Hatred and intolerance have no place in America. We are all created equal, and everyone deserves the freedom to live and worship in peace, without fear. I will never stop fighting to protect that fundamental right. When leaders use divisive language to vilify people because of their race, religion, or background, they tear at the fabric of our nation. We need leaders who unite us, not divide us. https://t.co/meeZDMrGAQ — Tom Suozzi (@Tom_Suozzi) October 15, 2026

He further criticised divisive rhetoric, saying, “When leaders use divisive language to vilify people because of their race, religion, or background, they tear at the fabric of our nation. We need leaders who unite us, not divide us.”

Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois' 8th congressional district, had earlier said that he and his family were worshipping at their Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when the alleged attack was attempted. He thanked those who alerted law enforcement and helped prevent a potential tragedy, calling for collective action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy.

The alleged plot has also drawn concern from the Indian government. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the incident was particularly disturbing and called for decisive action to protect the Indian community.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents.

The case involves 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who was arrested after police received information on October 11 about a potential mass shooting. According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators found a document outlining an alleged plan to attack a Hindu temple, along with images of firearms and tactical equipment.

Paporakis was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday. (ANI)

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