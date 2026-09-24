Historic 1972 wine toast to red dahlias: Trump and Melania to host Xi Jinping for White House state dinner

Washington, DC [US], September 24 (ANI): Against the backdrop of broad trade and technology negotiations, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan alongside top American business leaders at a meticulously curated White House State Dinner in the East Room on Thursday evening (local time).

According to the Office of the First Lady detailed the preparations, curated menu, entertainment lineup, and red-toned decor were designed for the high-stakes gathering of foreign delegations, top government officials, and prominent corporate leaders.

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The official menu blends traditional American ingredients with subtle Asian accents. The formal meal opens with a historical nod through a toast featuring Schramsberg "Blanc De Noir," the exact American sparkling wine served during President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai’s landmark "Toast to Peace" in Beijing in 1972.

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Melania Trump's office stated that the first course offers a yellow squash velouté layered with a wild mushroom fricassee, crispy pancetta, and a drizzle of scallion oil. According to the White House, the dish provides a rich fricassee complemented by crispy pancetta for a savoury and smoky contrast.

The second course features a delicate sesame-crusted sea bass served with braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant, and a fresh herb sauce verte, balancing a fragrant nutty crust while keeping the fish tender. For dessert, guests will be served a sculpted vanilla crémeux featuring a sour cherry confit centre set on a walnut frangipane, paired with custom ice cream infused with honey harvested directly from the White House beehives.

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The evening's headline musical performance will feature tenor Christopher Macchio, who previously sang at the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. Macchio will be supported by a lineup of premier military musical units, including "The President’s Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant’s Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the United States Army Chorus, and the United States Army Strings.

The visual design of the East Room emphasises symbolic cultural connections, centring on shades of red. The Office of the First Lady noted in the official statement that the décor for the evening is an expression of "warmth and celebration" and draws on the colour red’s longstanding cultural significance throughout Chinese history.

"Urns showcase overflowing red blossoms. Tables are dressed in rich red linens and adorned with dahlias and ranunculus. Among the seasonal blooms, the tables feature vermeil from the White House collection. The Reagan State Service is featured on the tables. These details blend Chinese artistry and American tradition together, showcased within the timeless elegance of the White House," the statement noted.

Beyond the political delegations, the State Dinner comes as the two leaders engage in broad trade and technology negotiations. Prominent American business and technology executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, are expected to attend the event.

This comes as US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (local time) for the latter's three-day state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Washington's Joint Base Andrews to welcome Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan as part of the official state visit.

Xi’s visit marks his second summit with Trump in less than six months. Talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations. (ANI)

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