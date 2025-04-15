'Historic move to criminalise Hinduphobia': US advocacy group welcomes Bill in Georgia

An advocacy and civil rights organisation has welcomed the introduction of a Bill in Georgia State Senate that would formally recognise Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in the state's penal code, marking the first time any US state has taken such a step at the statutory level.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said in a statement that it “proudly welcomes” the introduction of Senate Bill 375 in the Georgia State Senate, calling it a “historic move to formally recognise Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in the state's penal code”.

The organisation said the “landmark legislation" enables law enforcement and state agencies to account for Hinduphobia while documenting and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination, marking the first time any US state has taken such a step at the statutory level.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Hindu community in Georgia and across the United States,” Co-founder and Vice-President of CoHNA Rajeev Menon said in the statement.

He added that the Bill is “not only a response to rising incidents of anti-Hindu hate, but also an affirmation that our community belongs, contributes and deserves equal protection under the law.” CoHNA noted that the legislative effort would not have been successful without the leadership and advocacy of the Hindus of Georgia PAC, whose deep engagement with lawmakers and grassroots mobilisation played a vital role in bringing the Bill to the table.

CoHNA and the Hindus of Georgia PAC worked closely with Senator Shawn Still “whose leadership paved the way for this groundbreaking development”.

“Senator Still has always been a staunch supporter of the Hindu community. His commitment to fighting Hinduphobia has been a beacon of hope for us,” board member of the Hindus of Georgia PAC Shobha Swamy said.

Senator Still introduced SB 375 in the Georgia State Senate on April 4, along with Senators Emanuel Jones, Jason Esteves and Clint Dixon.