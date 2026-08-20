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Home / United States / "Honored to host Gujarat CM": Envoy Kwatra hosts CM Patel at India House as state steps up US tech outreach

"Honored to host Gujarat CM": Envoy Kwatra hosts CM Patel at India House as state steps up US tech outreach

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 20 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Wednesday (local time) hosted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and members of the Gujarati diaspora at India House, with discussions focusing on Gujarat's efforts to attract global partnerships in manufacturing and technology.

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In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Honored to host Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) and members of the Gujarati diaspora at India House."

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"The interaction focused on the state's effort to attract global partnerships in manufacturing and technological sectors and strengthening of ties with the diaspora," he added.

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The meeting came as Patel undertook a series of engagements with leading US technology companies during the third day of his official US visit, with Gujarat seeking to expand partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, and skill development.

The Gujarat delegation's visit is linked to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, with discussions during the US outreach focused on attracting technology investments and building collaborations in emerging sectors.

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On August 19, Patel visited the Google campus and held wide-ranging discussions with Vice President Chandu Thota and senior executives.

In a post on X, Patel said, "Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a digitally empowered and AI-driven India, we explored strategic collaboration between Google and Gujarat across high-impact sectors."

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/2090056487649624224

The discussions covered AI training programmes for youth, educators, and students, the use of AI in agriculture for optimising crop patterns, monitoring soil health, and improving climate resilience, as well as Google Workspace Sovereign AI solutions for advanced data security.

Patel also held a one-on-one meeting with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas.

"Had an insightful meeting with Shri Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI," Patel said.

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/2090021024599523414

He said they discussed "potential collaborations, establishing engineering and R&D presence, and exploring opportunities for data center and hybrid setups in Gujarat."

Patel also met Micron Technology Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to discuss the progress of the company's semiconductor facility at Sanand.

"Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a global semiconductor powerhouse, anchored by major hubs like Sanand and Dholera," Patel said.

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/2090019695583993896

He added that they discussed the "steady progress" of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand and reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to providing infrastructure and support to accelerate advanced manufacturing and innovation.

According to the Gujarat government, Mehrotra thanked Patel for the state's approval of 20 acres of land for the company's Sanand facility within a day and appreciated the state government's proactive approach towards enabling commercial production at the unit.

Patel recalled the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026 and said Sanand and Dholera were emerging as key semiconductor hubs in Gujarat.

Members of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) also expressed interest in collaborating with Gujarat in healthcare, healthcare-worker training, and youth skilling through AI tools.

Separately, Patel visited the Consulate General of India in San Francisco and met Consul General K Srikar Reddy.

"Thanked the Consulate team for their warm hospitality. Appreciated their dedicated efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the Indian diaspora," Patel said.

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/2089973677777621484

The engagements highlighted Gujarat's efforts to attract technology-led investments and strengthen its ecosystem in semiconductors, AI, digital infrastructure, and skilled manpower. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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