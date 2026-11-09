"Honourable guy": Donald Trump defends Jensen Huang amid Chinese spy 'Honeytrap' scandal

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has come out in strong defence of Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang amid an escalating controversy regarding his relationship with a woman suspected of operating as a Chinese intelligence asset, describing the tech leader as an "honourable guy" and affirming that he should remain at the helm of the chip giant.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that while he had not spoken directly to Huang about the developing scandal, he believed the executive had delivered immense value to the nation.

"I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I'm sure—I hope everything's fine there. He's done such an incredible job, so I would certainly hope... he's a fine person, in my opinion," Trump told reporters.

When pressed on whether he regretted not taking action earlier upon being briefed by intelligence agencies regarding the suspected foreign spy network, the US President pushed back, arguing that individuals deserve the benefit of the doubt.

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"No, I don't think so. I think, you know, I think he's an honourable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it, you know, and you have to hear it. No, you can't do that with people...He's done an amazing job for our country," Trump said.

Asked directly whether he expects Huang to retain his post as CEO of the semiconductor and artificial intelligence powerhouse, Trump replied affirmatively, "I think so. Sure."

The public defence comes shortly after Nvidia's Board of Directors initiated an independent investigation into allegations that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, amidst reports revealing that Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with a tech executive identified by US intelligence as a Chinese asset.

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According to the company, the probe will be directed by a specialised committee comprising independent directors, who will be assisted by external independent legal counsel.

NVIDIA stated that while it is conducting a comprehensive inquiry, there is currently no indication of any breach of proprietary technology or classified information.

"The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritises U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the statement said.

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The company further confirmed that Huang has welcomed the internal inquiry and committed to working alongside investigators.

"Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate," NVIDIA noted.

Following the announcement of the board inquiry, Fox News reported that Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital relationship with a tech executive suspected of spying for China.

In an internal apology addressed to company employees and reported by Fox News, Huang acknowledged personal wrongdoing and unfaithfulness to his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang stated in the message cited by the network.

The development came after three House Republican committee chairs on Friday asked Nvidia CEO to address, behind closed doors, the reported links with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of providing information to Beijing, Axios reported.(ANI)

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