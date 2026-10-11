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Home / United States / "How nice I've been to them": Trump says Iran may "do little bit extra" before US midterm elections

"How nice I've been to them": Trump says Iran may "do little bit extra" before US midterm elections

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Tennessee [US], October 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Iran may "do a little bit extra" before the November 3 midterm elections, adding that the US could end it "really quick" amid tension between the two nations.

Speaking at a midterm polls rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump said, “They're (Iran) sort of calming down. They'll probably do a little bit extra before the election, thinking it's going to hurt us, but we could end it really quick. They don't know how nice I've been to them."

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Trump had earlier said that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, citing ongoing discussions with Tehran.

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In a post on X on Thursday, Trump had said, “We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Amid the tensions in West Asia, Trump, earlier in the day, said Washington would consider joining Saudi Arabia in striking the Houthis following the latest attack on the Riyadh airport.

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“We just found out about the recent attack – we'll make a decision,” Trump told reporters at the White House premises, adding, “We're going to take a look.”

His remarks come following an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, which killed 12 people and injured 309, according to the country's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

According to GACA, the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport resulted in 12 fatalities, including four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

The attack also injured 309 people, some of whom remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment at several hospitals. Authorities are assessing the extent of the property damage caused by the attack.

The incident prompted several countries to condemn the targeting of Saudi Arabia and express solidarity with the Kingdom.

This followed earlier attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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