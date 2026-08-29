'Humbled with feeling of pure sattvic love...': RSS Chief pens heartfelt message on visit to ISKCON New York

New York [US], August 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the ISKCON temple in New York during his ongoing US tour on Friday and penned a heartfelt tribute on how the organisation has presented the world with the gift of 'Sri Krishna consciousness'.

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He visited the ISKCON temple in New York during his ongoing US tour on Friday and participated in a food distribution initiative for homeless people, stressing that Krishna consciousness can help overcome conflicts and divisions in the world.

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Speaking to ANI on the significance of the visit of Bhagwat, Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioner of ISKCON, said, "In 1966, Swami Prabhupada officially founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). We are standing at 26 2nd Avenue, the same place from where ISKCON began, and today we have 1300 temples across 120 countries. Swami Prabhupada is given the credit of taking Hindu Sanatana Dharma to every corner of the world, and it all began here. It was a historic day when RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrived here... He told how we can work together for global peace and harmony."

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He also shared the message by the RSS Chief, which said, "An inspiring venue which brought really a matchless gift of Sri Krishna consciousness to the world. I am humbled and surcharged with the feeling of pure sattvic love towards he who resides in everybody and everything. Heartiest thanks to all who arranged this inspiring event for me."

On Bhagwat's visit, in a post on X, Gauranga Das said, "It was our great honor that RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji visited the ISKCON temple at the 26th Second Avenue in Newyork, offered garland to Srila Prabhupada and also inaugurated the distribution of the 100,000th meal of the Zero Hunger Newyork initiative at the @bhakticenter"

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It was our great honor that RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji visited the ISKCON temple at the 26th Second Avenue in Newyork, offered garland to Srila Prabhupada and also inaugurated the distribution of the 100,000th meal of the Zero Hunger Newyork initiative at the… https://t.co/YtdXfVWDbU — Gauranga Das (@GaurangaDas) August 28, 2026

Also speaking to ANI, Anuttama Dasa, Minister of Communications and Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) of ISKCON, hailed the visit of the RSS Chief and said, "Mohan Bhagwat visited us and we are very grateful that he was here. A couple of weeks ago, Hema Malini was here. Both of them visited and we talked about how we can work together to try to promote God Consciousness and Krishna Consciousness values around the world."

In his remarks, he noted how, in a time when the world is facing conflicts and polarisation, "ISKCON is trying to promote the understanding of the shared values that we all have. I appreciate the comments that he made today, talking about that as well and the need of the world for a spiritual awakening..."

Addressing devotees at the temple, Bhagwat spoke about the importance of consciousness in bringing people together despite differences and conflicts.

"In today's world, there are so many conflicts, so many dualities. The only thing that unites is consciousness. That consciousness is Krishna Consciousness - we are one and we have been having it through these dualities of this world with the strong understanding that though there are so many diversities, dualities, conflicts, really it is all Krishna," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat's visit comes ahead of his scheduled address to the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden on August 29 at the 'Universal Oneness Celebration', being organised as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes.

The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

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