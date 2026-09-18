The attack has left Gurvinder Singh, a 28-year-old Punjabi Sikh truck driver from Sacramento, California, recovering in a Wyoming hospital and questioning why he was targeted.

“I don't know why this happened. I don't know why they attacked me,” Singh told NPR from his hospital room, describing the assault as unprovoked.

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Singh was stabbed 17 times inside a restroom at the Bitter Creek Rest Area along Interstate 80 in southwestern Wyoming early Sunday, September 13. He suffered injuries to his neck, chest, arms and ribs.

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Who is Gurvinder Singh?

Singh has been working as a commercial truck driver for around three years. He was travelling towards Pennsylvania when he stopped at the rest area, a place he had visited several times before without incident.

He told NPR that he sensed another man following him into the bathroom. The man allegedly assaulted him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him repeatedly.

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Singh managed to escape the restroom but collapsed outside. A Hispanic family at the rest area heard the commotion and came to his assistance.

“They gave me the second life,” Singh said, expressing gratitude to the family that helped him.

The family also provided information about the suspect’s truck to the authorities.

Suspect arrested, motive still unknown

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident near the Bitter Creek rest area at around 3:27 a.m. on Sunday. Singh was found with multiple cuts and stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol later located the suspect’s tractor-trailer near Rawlins. Andrew Kris Bzdak, 45, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to NPR.

Authorities have not established a motive for the attack. The sheriff’s office has not classified the incident as a hate crime.

Sikh groups call for a thorough investigation

The attack has triggered concern among Sikh and South Asian communities in the US, particularly amid a wider debate over anti-immigrant rhetoric and the safety of Punjabi truck drivers.

The California-based Jakara Movement said it had been informed that the victim was a Punjabi Sikh truck driver and called for a full investigation.

“We are outraged that a Sikh truck driver was violently attacked while simply doing his job,” Jasjit Singh Dhanoa, the organisation’s attorney and director of legal services, said.

“Whatever the motive ultimately turns out to be, someone was brutally attacked while working and travelling through this country,” he added.

The incident occurred days after a controversial social media post by the US Department of Homeland Security featuring a figure identified as “Mr Singh”. The post was criticised by Sikh advocacy groups and subsequently deleted.

DHS told NPR that the post referred to Harjinder Singh, an Indian truck driver accused in a fatal Florida crash, and rejected any suggestion that its post was connected to the Wyoming attack.

Why the attack has raised concerns among Sikh truckers

Sikhs have a significant presence in the US trucking industry, particularly in California. Many drivers travel long distances across the country, often stopping at roadside rest areas and truck stops.

Raman Dhillon, head of the North American Punjabi Trucking Association, told NPR that truck drivers had contacted him with concerns about their safety following the stabbing.

Singh, meanwhile, said he was worried about returning to work, the medical bills arising from the attack and the safety of other Sikh drivers.

"It's on everybody's mind, We never thought in this country that we will ever gonna think about things like this. I am just worried … it can happen again.” he said.