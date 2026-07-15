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Home / United States / ‘I intend to kill Muslims’: Utah man stabs Indian mall employee 15 times in US

‘I intend to kill Muslims’: Utah man stabs Indian mall employee 15 times in US

Attack carried out by Peter Michael Larsen, who deliberately targeted the victim over his religious beliefs

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:09 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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According to a GoFundMe page for Sohail’s recovery, he remains in critical condition after undergoing multiple emergency surgeries. Image credit/Luna Nunez/GoFundMe
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An Indian mall kiosk worker on Monday was stabbed 15 times in West Valley City, Utah. The attack was carried out by 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, who deliberately targeted the victim, identified as Sohail, over his religious beliefs.

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Eyewitness Luna Nunez recounted the incident, noting that Larsen approached the kiosk to ask about Sohail’s background. Nunez said, “He asked, ‘Where are you from?’, and he told him, ‘I’m from India, my name’s Sohail,’ Larsen said ‘Are you Muslim?’, and Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him.” Bystanders eventually rushed in to tackle and restrain Larsen until police arrived.

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Court documents confirm the premeditated nature of the attack, with Larsen telling investigators that he “intends to kill Muslims”.

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According to a GoFundMe page for Sohail’s recovery, he remains in critical condition after undergoing multiple emergency surgeries.

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