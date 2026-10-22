‘I killed her’: Indian-origin man seeks funeral funds after wife allegedly kills 5-year-old daughter in New York

An Indian-origin man in New York has launched a fundraiser to cover the funeral expenses of his five-year-old daughter, who was allegedly killed by her mother, as he struggles to cope with the loss.

“I loved my daughter very much, and losing her feels like I lost my whole world,” Kuldeep Singh wrote on a verified GoFundMe page seeking financial assistance after the death of Fabiana Cabello.

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“I am trying to keep working as an Uber driver while driving a rental car, but I am grieving and struggling to manage these costs at the same time,” he added.

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Fabiana’s mother, Francis Cabello, 32, was arrested on October 15 in connection with the child’s death, the New York Police Department told People. She was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge before Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Saint-Preux on October 16, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Cabello did not enter a plea and was scheduled to return to court on October 20. Her lawyer was contacted for comment, but no response was immediately available.

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What happened to the five-year-old girl?

Police said officers responded to a home in South Richmond Hill, Queens, at 6.55 pm on October 14 following a 911 call. They found Fabiana unresponsive and she was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

While the NYPD did not identify the caller, law enforcement sources told The New York Times, ABC 7 NY and NBC New York that Cabello had made the call. She allegedly told the dispatcher, “I killed my daughter,” according to The New York Times.

A criminal complaint obtained by People said an autopsy found scrapes on the child’s face and petechiae — tiny spots of bleeding — in her eyes, heart and lungs. Such findings can be associated with asphyxia, the complaint stated.

Investigators believe the alleged killing took place between 5.30 pm and 6.55 pm on October 14. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is to determine the cause of death.

‘She was a very happy girl’

Fabiana’s uncle, who was not identified, remembered her as a cheerful child who brought happiness to the family.

“She’s a very beautiful girl, you know. She’s joyful, she keep my mom and dad happy. She give you a nice hug, you know. She was very happy happy girl,” he told NBC New York.

As the family prepares to lay the child to rest, her father’s fundraiser seeks to ease the financial burden of funeral costs while he continues to work and grieve the loss of his daughter.