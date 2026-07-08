"I voted for this": Trump shares "Boom" post following US strikes on Iran

Washington, DC [US], July 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed recent American military actions against Iran, following an announcement by the US military that Tehran had targeted three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing peace talks.

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In a post on his platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot of an X post that read, "I voted for this." The shared post also featured an animated image of an explosion with the word "Boom."

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The post came hours after American forces struck more than 80 military targets inside Iran, an operation described by defence officials as a direct retaliation against Tehran's recent aggression towards commercial shipping lanes in the strategic waterway.

The US President also shared footage showing a massive explosion in Iran.

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According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces deployed precision-guided munitions to target Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile infrastructure, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast-attack craft operating in the region.

"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," CENTCOM stated.

Tehran responded by warning that it would "take whatever measures it deems necessary", sparking international concerns that the interim truce pausing the conflict might collapse and plunge the region into deeper instability.

In a post on social media platform X, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf detailed what he classified as several "major violations" of the Memorandum of Understanding committed by the US administration.

According to Ghalibaf, these infractions included "violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait", "persistent threats of further strikes", "reinstating oil sanctions", "attacks on southern Iran", and "continued Zionist aggression" in Lebanon.

Directing a clear warning to Washington, Ghalibaf wrote, "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."

Meanwhile, Bahrain, which serves as the base for the US Navy's 5th Fleet, activated its missile alert sirens on Wednesday morning following the American strikes.

The military engagements occurred during the funeral proceedings for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 at the age of 86 during the initial phase of the war.

High-level negotiations for a permanent peace agreement were slated to begin immediately following Khamenei's burial, with an emphasis on key issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz and rolling back Iran's disputed nuclear programme.

However, the latest escalation has cast significant uncertainty over the future of the diplomatic talks. (ANI)

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