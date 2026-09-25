IBSA FMs call for UNSC reform, energy security; condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, back digital infrastructure, AI growth

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): India, Brazil and South Africa called for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC), raised concerns over the impact of conflicts on energy and food security, particularly in the Global South and strongly condemned the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack during the IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting on Thursday with South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said the three countries adopted a Joint Media Statement outlining their positions on multilateralism, global security, economic governance, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, climate action and sustainable development.

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"Participated in the IBSA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today with FM Ronald Lamola of South Africa and FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. #UNGA81," Jaishankar said.

According to Jaishankar, the statement reaffirmed the three countries' commitment to the UN Charter, international law and a stronger multilateral system, while backing comprehensive reform of the Security Council.

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"Support for comprehensive UNSC reform to make it more democratic, representative, legitimate and reflective of contemporary realities," the Joint Media Statement said, as quoted by Jaishankar.

The IBSA grouping — India, Brazil and South Africa — also expressed concern over the growing impact of conflicts on countries in the Global South, particularly through energy and food insecurity, inflation and fiscal pressures.

"Concern over the spillover of conflicts on the Global South, particularly through energy and food insecurity, inflation and fiscal pressures," the statement said.

The three countries strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, and reaffirmed their opposition to terrorism.

"Strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism," the statement said.

The IBSA ministers also stressed the importance of inclusive economic development and called for trade arrangements that are balanced and mutually beneficial.

"Need to protect balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade for equitable growth, inclusive development and greater resilience," the statement said.

On global economic governance, the three countries reiterated the need for reforms that would give developing and emerging economies more effective and representative participation.

"Continued reform of global economic governance for more effective, equitable and representative participation of developing and emerging economies," the statement said.

Digital transformation and emerging technologies also featured prominently in the discussions, with the IBSA countries backing wider access to digital infrastructure and recognising the potential of artificial intelligence to contribute to economic development.

"Commitment to universal, meaningful connectivity and greater deployment of digital infrastructure," the statement said.

The three countries also recognised "AI’s immense potential to drive economic growth and sustainable development", while emphasising broader development priorities.

Climate action and sustainable development were another key component of the joint statement. The IBSA countries called for urgent action on climate and development challenges and highlighted initiatives including Mission LiFE, the Global Biofuels Alliance, the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The ministers also highlighted the growing threat posed by climate-related disasters and other shocks to development gains.

On energy transition, the IBSA countries backed efforts to expand renewable energy capacity in developing regions and improve energy efficiency.

"Support for tripling renewable energy capacity in the Global South, doubling the global average rate of energy-efficiency improvements, and expanding sustainable fuels including biofuels, biogases and low-emission hydrogen," the statement said.

The meeting also underlined IBSA's focus on women's empowerment, with the three countries reaffirming their commitment to removing social and economic barriers facing women and girls.

"Full commitment to empowering women and girls and removing social and economic barriers," the statement said.

The discussions come at a time when developing economies are dealing with the economic consequences of conflicts, including disruptions to energy and food supplies, inflationary pressures and constraints on public finances.

The IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting provided an opportunity for India, Brazil and South Africa to coordinate positions on reforms to global institutions and address shared concerns of developing countries at the UNGA.

Jaishankar's participation is part of India's wider diplomatic engagement at the 81st UN General Assembly, where he has held a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with foreign ministers and leaders on global and regional issues. (ANI)

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