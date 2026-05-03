"If they misbehave...": Trump says US could restart strikes on Iran

Florida [US], May 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said there is a possibility that military strikes against Iran can be resumed.

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Speaking to reporters as he boarded Air Force One in South Florida, Trump said renewed military action remained on the table.

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"If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," Trump said when asked about restarting strikes on Iran.

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The president also commented on Iran's latest proposal to the United States, saying talks were progressing despite uncertainty within Tehran's leadership.

"Doing very well with regard to just about everything, but doing very well with regard to Iran. Again, they want to make a deal, they're decimated. They're having a hard time figuring out who their leader is. Uh, they don't know who their leader is because their leader's gone," Trump said.

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Trump further indicated that Washington still wants to target the remaining portion of Iran's missile-production capabilities.

He said, "Well, I'd like to eliminate it, yeah, I'd like to. It'd be a start for them to build up again. And yeah, I would like to eliminate it."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he is reviewing a newly submitted proposal from Iran, but signalled deep scepticism about its prospects, arguing that Tehran has not "paid a big enough price" for its past actions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

The post came shortly after Trump spoke to reporters while boarding Air Force One in Florida, where he was asked whether he had seen the 14-point proposal.

When pressed, Trump responded, "No,I haven't. I'm looking at it up here," adding, "Yeah. I'll let you know about it later."

As reporters referenced his earlier comments suggesting the US might be better off avoiding a deal with Iran, Trump pushed back. He said, "Well I wouldn't have to. I didn't say that. I said that if we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we're not leaving right now. We're going to do it so nobody has to go back in 2 years or 5 years."

Asked again about the proposal, he said, "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."

Iran has submitted a 14-point plan to the United States, outlining a sweeping framework aimed at "ending the war" on all fronts, including Lebanon, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The proposal comes in response to an earlier nine-point plan sent by Washington, which allegedly included a two-month timeline for a ceasefire. Tehran, however, is said to have rejected any extended interim arrangement, insisting instead that a comprehensive resolution be achieved within 30 days and framed around a permanent "end to the war" rather than a temporary truce. (ANI)

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