"Important update": White House says Trump to address nation on Iran

Washington, DC [US], April 1 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that President Trump is scheduled to deliver a televised address regarding the continuing hostilities with Iran on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Confirming the timing of the broadcast via a social media post on X, Leavitt encouraged the public to "tune in" for the presidential update.

Advertisement

TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 31, 2026

"Tomorrow night at 9 pm ET, President Trump will give an address to the nation to provide an important update on Iran," the Press Secretary stated in her Wednesday evening announcement.

Advertisement

This upcoming address comes as the military engagement involving US and Israeli forces against Iran enters its second month, according to a report by The Hill, amid new polling data indicating domestic disapproval of the ongoing hostilities.

Amidst this backdrop, President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a strategic deployment of American personnel onto Iranian soil to secure the country's supplies of highly enriched uranium, a mission estimated to span several days.

Advertisement

This potential operation would likely involve elite special forces tasked with the extraction of radioactive materials.

As noted by The Hill, such a move would necessitate placing US service members deep within Iranian borders, potentially exposing them to short-range missile strikes and drone attacks from local forces.

In a further escalation on Tuesday, the US military targeted an Iranian city housing a primary nuclear installation.

This follows actions last June, when the Isfahan Nuclear Energy Centre was one of three sites hit by US B-2 bombers and naval assets.

These high-level strikes remain central to the administration's goal of neutralising Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, diplomatic channels appear to be shifting despite the lack of direct contact.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Monday that while no formal discussions have occurred with the Trump administration since the outbreak of the war, a "negotiation request" has been received from Washington.

"We have had no negotiations with America in these thirty-one days," Baqaei clarified during a press briefing. "What has occurred is the submission of a negotiation request, accompanied by a set of proposals from America, which has reached us through certain intermediaries, including Pakistan."

As reported by The Hill, these developments suggest that while military pressure intensifies on the ground, the US may be utilising third-party nations to test the waters for a possible diplomatic resolution. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)