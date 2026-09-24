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Home / United States / India affirms commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation, multilateral reform

India affirms commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation, multilateral reform

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ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George championed India's pledge towards inclusive growth, global collaboration, and reform of multilateral bodies, while advocating for the prompt adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development.

He conveyed these positions while presenting India's national statement during the High-level segment at the UN General Assembly dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

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"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India's commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

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The United Nations (UN) outlined in a statement that the Declaration establishes development as an inalienable human right, guaranteeing every citizen full participation, contribution, and benefit across economic, social, cultural, and political spheres where fundamental freedoms are fully realised.

"Since its adoption, the Declaration has guided national and international efforts to advance sustainable development, poverty eradication, social inclusion and international cooperation. While the last four decades have seen significant progress in improving living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and expanding access to education and health care, progress remains uneven," the UN mentioned in a statement.

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"Many States face structural obstacles that constrain their development prospects, along with a persistent global funding gap. The 40th anniversary of the Declaration presents a unique opportunity to reaffirm the right to development as a central framework for addressing contemporary global challenges and advancing a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable future for all," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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