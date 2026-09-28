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Home / United States / India backs Durban Declaration at UNGA, calls for coordinated global action against racism

India backs Durban Declaration at UNGA, calls for coordinated global action against racism

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ANI
Updated At : 11:27 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 28 (ANI): India has reaffirmed its commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related forms of intolerance during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Delivering India’s official statement at the High-Level Meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George underscored New Delhi’s stance on promoting global equality and human dignity.

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The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, Secretary George "reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and to promoting equality and dignity for all."

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Highlighting the need for concrete action, the MEA stated that "India underscored the need for concrete, nationally led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA."

The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted by consensus at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, establishing a global framework to address racial discrimination and promote inclusive, equal societies.2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the DDPA.

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According to the United Nations, the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) is the UN’s blueprint to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance globally.

"It is a milestone that marks a fundamental development in human rights. It offers a holistic vision and proposes practical measures, not just for member states, but for civil society."

The DDPA, according to the UN, is a victims-centred document that emphasises the plight of victims of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. It reaffirms that States have the duty to protect and promote the human rights of all victims and should apply a gender perspective, recognising the multiple forms of discrimination.

Earlier on Friday, Sibi George welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise on Friday, emphasising India's ongoing initiatives dedicated to coastal resilience, mangrove preservation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Addressing the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the senior Indian diplomat stressed the critical need for equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

Furthermore, he highlighted the vital role played by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the preservation of stable maritime zones, and the legal continuity of statehood for vulnerable island and coastal nations.

Detailing the diplomatic engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs shared on X, “Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st UN General Assembly.”

The ministry added, “He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India’s efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States.”

On Thursday, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting focusing on 'National Ownership in Practice: Strengthening Inclusive State Institutions through International Peacebuilding Support' on the sidelines of the UNGA, where he reiterated the fundamental importance of national ownership.

In addition to these engagements, Sibi George participated in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Ministerial meeting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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