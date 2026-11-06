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Home / United States / India calls for better-resourced, protected UN peacekeeping missions, cites 300,000 troop deployments

India calls for better-resourced, protected UN peacekeeping missions, cites 300,000 troop deployments

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ANI
Updated At : 06:57 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New York [US], November 6 (ANI): India has called for "better-resourced, better-protected" and "more representative" United Nations peacekeeping operations, highlighting its contribution of over 300,000 troops across 50 missions and the supreme sacrifice made by 184 Indian peacekeepers while serving under the UN flag.

Addressing the annual debate on the comprehensive review of the entire question of peacekeeping operations, India's Military Advisor Colonel Tarunendra Pratap Singh stressed the need for greater consultation with troop- and police-contributing countries, accountability for attacks against peacekeepers and faster integration of technology and renewable energy into missions.

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In a statement shared by India's Permanent Mission to the UN on X, Singh also reaffirmed India's commitment to peacekeeping, describing it as an indispensable component of the United Nations' mandate.

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"We align with the statement given on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement by the Kingdom of Morocco," Singh said.

Paying tribute to fallen personnel, he said, "At the outset, I pay homage to the brave peacekeepers we have lost this year, reminding us of the price our troops pay for maintenance of international peace and security."

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Highlighting India's contribution, he added, "India has deployed more than 300,000 troops across 50 missions, which makes us the largest troop contributor till date. Unfortunately, 184 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice since then, in their duty as Blue Helmets."

Singh said India's commitment was rooted in seven decades of operational engagement and emphasised that peacekeeping remained irreplaceable because of the principles of impartiality, consent and the use of force only in self-defence and defence of the mandate.

He said peace operations were more likely to succeed when accompanied by a broader political process, a clearly envisaged political outcome and adequate resources for deployed personnel. He cautioned against expecting peacekeepers to deliver more with insufficient resources.

Calling for institutionalised consultations with troop- and police-contributing countries before mandates are adopted or reviewed, Singh said those responsible for attacks against peacekeepers must be held accountable. He cited India's continued leadership on UN Security Council Resolution 2589 concerning accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

On mission rationalisation, he said operations without a clear operational rationale drain resources and undermine the credibility of peacekeeping.

Singh also urged faster integration of technology and renewable energy, highlighting India's support for the UNITE AWARE initiative.

Emphasising women's participation, he said India had deployed women peacekeepers since 1960, including the first-ever all-female Formed Police Unit in Liberia in 2007. India currently has 160 women peacekeepers deployed across missions.

Concluding his address, Singh said peacekeeping was a priority for India's candidature for the UN Security Council for the 2028–29 term.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to UN peacekeeping and to a peacekeeping architecture that is better resourced, better protected, and more representative of the world it serves," he said.

Singh also reiterated that the UN's Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, known as C-34, remained the appropriate forum for discussions on peacekeeping matters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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